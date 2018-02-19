Columbine principal speaks in Myrtle Beach about gun control, protecting schools

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Pause 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award 2:05 Wilson to step down as president of Horry Georgetown Technical College 1:51 School board member explains campaign donations, district switch 2:01 Teacher Of The Year Shannon Peterson 2:24 Treating our children 3:59 St. James gathers and celebrates at Palmetto's Finest announcement (raw video) 1:02 Whittemore Park Middle School students weigh in on lockers 1:44 Gene Machine in Horry County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank DeAngelis, the retired principal of Columbine High School spoke to a group of educators today about the 1999 massacre at his school and protecting children. DeAngelis was a speaker at the ENGAGE 2018 At-Risk Youth National Forum held at Kingston Resort in Myrtle Beach. Jason Lee jee@thesunnews.com

Frank DeAngelis, the retired principal of Columbine High School spoke to a group of educators today about the 1999 massacre at his school and protecting children. DeAngelis was a speaker at the ENGAGE 2018 At-Risk Youth National Forum held at Kingston Resort in Myrtle Beach. Jason Lee jee@thesunnews.com