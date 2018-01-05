Chuck Harrelson wrestles with his friends’ children in the snow at the Harrelson family farm outside Aynor on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Horry County Schools canceled classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to Winter Storm Grayson.
Education

Here’s which student holidays are being canceled to make up for snow days

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 05, 2018 02:27 PM

Those student holidays in January and February aren’t going to happen.

If you’re a parent in Horry County, you know that the snow and ice brought by Winter Storm Grayson meant your kids had to stay home Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

That means that kids will now have to go to school on Jan. 16 and Feb. 19, two of the district’s three scheduled makeup days when kids were originally supposed to stay home.

The district already used up its first scheduled makeup day in October for one day of school missed during Hurricane Irma, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

The four missed days of class during this school year leaves one missed school day without a scheduled makeup day left on the district’s calender.

State law mandates school districts make up the first three days missed due to bad weather or other circumstances. After that, the school board can forgive the next three days missed, or scheduled a makeup day on Saturday.

The sixth through ninth missed days can be forgiven by the state board of education.

The school board will have to decide by majority vote whether or not to forgive the fourth missed day or schedule a makeup day on a Saturday.

Horry County school board Chairman Joe Defeo said the board would forgive the fourth missed day, as well as the fifth and sixth if they occur.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

