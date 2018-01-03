Education

Horry, Georgetown schools cancel classes Thursday

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 12:13 PM

UPDATED 21 MINUTES AGO

Horry and Georgetown county schools. will be closed on Thursday, anticipating the impacts from Wednesday’s winter storm.

Classes were also canceled Wednesday in Horry and Georgetown counties due to Winter Storm Grayson, which is bringing ice and snow over most of the Grand Strand.

Wintery precipitation is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night, and there is a winter weather advisory for Horry County until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Classes and all school-sponsored activities are canceled.

The Horry County make-up days will be Tuesday, January 16 and Monday, February 19.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

