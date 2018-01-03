Horry, Georgetown schools cancel classes Thursday

Horry and Georgetown county schools. will be closed on Thursday, anticipating the impacts from Wednesday’s winter storm.
Classes were also canceled Wednesday in Horry and Georgetown counties due to Winter Storm Grayson, which is bringing ice and snow over most of the Grand Strand.
Wintery precipitation is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night, and there is a winter weather advisory for Horry County until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Classes and all school-sponsored activities are canceled.
The Horry County make-up days will be Tuesday, January 16 and Monday, February 19.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments