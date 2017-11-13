HCS voted for a $21 million elementary school. They still haven’t found the money

The Horry County school board wants to use $21 million to pay for an elementary school.
But it hasn’t decided on a funding source.
At their last meeting, school board members voted to convert the old Myrtle Beach Middle School into a new elementary school for a cost of over $21 million.
The old middle school will be vacant once the new energy-positive middle school is completed, giving the district a year-long window for the conversion.
On Monday, the board voted to use an integrated product delivery method that allows for separate contracts for the architect and contractor based on qualifications instead of a low bid, said district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
The total cost of the project includes a $12.6 million renovation and $7.8 million in maintenance and replacement work at the school.
Bourcier said the board will vote on a funding source for the renovations during the next meeting.
School board chair Joe DeFeo has said the old elementary school, built in 2007, could house the the Boys and Girls Club and district’s adult education program that used to be housed in the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center before it was demolished to make way for the new middle school.
If all goes to plan, the elementary school should be finished by August 2018.
