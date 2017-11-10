Why did Coastal students sleep in the rain under cardboard shelters Thursday?

Students built cardboard box shelters on Coastal Carolina University’s Prince Lawn Thursday night, and despite the rain, eight students spent the night.
“Mostly it’s about raising awareness of youth homeless,” said CCU sociology professor Jaime McCauley, who helped organize the event. “It’s an overlooked population in a lot of ways.”
She said students who struggle financially usually try not to let it show.
“I’ve had students disclose to me that they might be sleeping in their car or they might have a living situation that’s unhealthy or dangerous,” McCauley said.
“I know that for a lot of college students, they’re assumed to be privileged and entitled, but many of them are working very hard and still struggling,” she said.
Participating students are raising money through pledge drives, and the money will be donated to the Sea Haven for Youth Emergency Crisis Services for youth ages 13 to 21-years-old.
A GoFundMe page is accepting donations for Sea Haven. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/seahaven.
Freshman marine science major Jazmine Bombagi said it wouldn’t be too hard.
“It’s raining, but other than that, it’s fine,” said Bombagi. “It actually does add an element to reality. People go through this every day. They don’t have a place to get out of the weather.”
