Horry County Schools, builder hit with lawsuits over new schools

Horry County Schools and new schools builder FirstFloor Energy Positive have been hit with multiple lawsuits asking for more than $778,000 after a subcontractor allegedly didn’t pay its supplier, according to court filings.
Capital Materials of Savannah filed five complaints against Hester Drywall alleging that Hester had not fully paid Capital Materials for “labor, material, and/or equipment” it supplied to Hester for work on the Ten Oaks Middle School, St. James Intermediate School, Socastee Elementary School, Socastee Middle School and Myrtle Beach Middle School.
FirstFloor subcontractors Metcon and T.A. Loving Company, and bonding agencies Selective Insurance Company of America and Surety Company of America also were named.
Capital Materials filed one complaint for each school, asking for more than $778,000 that the company claims it was never paid.
The supplier is asking for $81,000 for work at Ten Oaks Middle School, $117,000 for work at Socastee Middle, $174,000 for work at Socastee Elementary, $194,000 for work at St. James Intermediate and $212,000 for work at Myrtle Beach Middle, according to the complaints filed between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19.
The work that Hester performed is not described in the lawsuit, but another one of Hester’s suppliers, L&W Supply Corporation, sent a letter to the school district in July asking for performance bonds, alleging that Hester had not paid it for supplies, including “light gauge metal framing, drywall, interior and exterior finishing products and acoustical ceiling systems.”
FirstFloor Energy CEO Robert Ferris said in a statement that Hester was contracted “to perform drywall and acoustical ceiling tile work on all five schools.”
Hester went out of business in August, Ferris said in the statement.
“Hester Drywall was required to be bonded as part of its contract and its surety is involved and will be working through the claims related to them,” Ferris said.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said in a statement that it’s the district’s practice not to comment on substantive matters relating to pending litigation.
The phone number listed for Hester Drywall has been disconnected.
Capital Materials of Savannah attorney Steven Smith was not immediately available for comment.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
