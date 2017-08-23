North Myrtle Beach High School delayed - again

North Myrtle Beach High School students will have to wait at least one more day before going back to school.

The school district announced during Monday’s facility committee meeting that North Myrtle Beach High Schools students would not go back to school on the first day of school Wednesday, but instead to back to school on Thursday due to delays in obtaining a certificate of occupancy.

On Wednesday, the district spokeswoman Teal Britton said that the high school’s opening would be delayed for yet another day, and students would not come back until at least Friday.

Teachers could be allowed in the building by 5 p.m. Wednesday, said school board member Holly Heniford, but there would be no time for them to get set up before classes start.

The school has been undergoing a $21-million renovation project, replacing and renovating HVAC systems, floors, paint, the bathrooms, weight rooms, science lab and parking lot, auditorium, administrative offices and parking lot.

Graham Reynolds, co-owner of renovation contractor HG Reynolds said Monday that some fire safety work caused additional work that was not in the original contract, and the school had not passed it’s first inspection.

The school failed a second inspection on Tuesday.

“We’re not dealing with a new building, we’re dealing with a renovation,” said Heniford, who added that the inspectors may have found other pre-existing problems with the building that weren’t part of the renovations.

“I’m not happy about it but I’m not surprised given the age of this building,” she said.

Heniford said the auditorium and administrative offices are still under renovation and the work should be done by Christmas.