Take a tour of Ten Oaks Middle School. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Education

Four things to know for the first day of school

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

August 22, 2017 5:28 PM

School is starting Wednesday, and whether your a parent or a morning commuter, be ready for some changes.

Here are five things you need to know.

Bus routes

Don’t know where your kid’s bus stop is? There’s an app for that.

The school district has an online map showing all the bus stops for pick-up and drop-off as well as the buses arrival times for each school in each attendance zone.

Click here to navigate to the maps for each attendance zone. Click here for instructions on how to use the map.

Traffic

Get ready for increased traffic on the roads. Buses are picking up students by 6:45 a.m. and three new schools opening up will disrupt the normal flow of traffic.

Different schools start between 7:30 a.m. to 8:20 a.m and let out between 2:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Residents in Carolina Forest have already complained about a stoplight on Carolina Forest Boulevard at the new Ten Oaks Middle School.

Planning and Zoning officials say that traffic is usually heavy during the first two weeks of school until drivers get used to the new traffic patterns.

Horry County Deputy Engineer Andrew Markunas said traffic normally settles into a routine pattern after labor day.

What to bring:

Hopefully you should have your kids’ school supplies by now. But if not - or if you’re not sure what they need for school - the district has published a list of supplies for each grade level at each school.

Supplies range from No. 2 pencils to glue sticks to three-ring binders.

The full list can be found here.

What about meals?

Breakfast is $1, and lunch for elementary students is $2.30. For middle and high school students, lunch is $2.40. Parents can prepay online or use cash.

Starting this year, your student doesn’t have to pay for meals if they attend one of 17 schools eligible for free lunches for all students through the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

The schools are:

Daisy Elementary 

Loris Elementary 

Loris Middle 

Homewood Elementary 

Pee Dee Elementary 

South Conway Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Whittemore Park Middle

Horry County Alternative School

Palmetto Bays Elementary

Socastee Elementary

Myrtle Beach Primary 

Myrtle Beach Elementary

Myrtle Beach Intermediate

Myrtle Beach Middle 

Green Sea Floyds Elementary

Green Sea Floyds High

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

