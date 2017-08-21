North Myrtle Beach High not ready for students

North Myrtle Beach High School will delay opening by at least one day after a failed first inspection.
The scope of renovations at the high school increased due to fire safety, and the school did not pass its first inspection Aug. 14, said Graham Reynolds, co-owner of school-renovating contractor HG Reynolds.
School board member Holly Heniford, who represents North Myrtle Beach, said the delay was due to the time it took to reschedule the final inspection, which will occur Tuesday.
“If it’s not ready, we don’t want the kids in it,” Heniford said. “It was a last-minute thing. It’s based on the inspectors, when the inspectors can come back and re-inspect.”
The school should have no problems passing its second final inspection, Reynolds said.
The first day of school will instead be Thursday, giving teachers an extra day to prepare.
The makeup day will be Oct. 9, which is scheduled as a student holiday and staff development day for the rest of the school district.
The school has been undergoing a $21 million renovation project, replacing HVAC systems, floors, paint and renovating the bathrooms, weight rooms, science lab and parking lot.
Heniford said the auditorium and administrative offices are still under renovations and the work should be done by Christmas.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
