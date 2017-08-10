Coastal Carolina students petition to delay first day of class

Should the first day of school be postponed for the upcoming total solar eclipse?
A group of Coastal Carolina University students believes so.
“A solar eclipse in our backyard is a rare phenomenon and should be treasured,” Alex Del Castillo wrote in a change.org petition aimed at CCU and its president, David DeCenzo.
“To be in complete totality of the eclipse is only a few hours away and should be taken advantage of,” he wrote. “In efforts to experience this rare occasion, Coastal should push their first day of school to Tuesday, the day after this phenomenon.”
The campaign has 937 supporters so far.
The school is not in the path of totality, a roughly 70-mile swath between Pawleys Island and Folly Beach that will see the entire sun blocked out by the moon.
For those staying at CCU, there’s a viewing party planned on Prince Lawn with free solar eclipse glasses for the first 5,000 students faculty and staff.
