Horry County Schools special education aide charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

A man arrested Monday by Surfside Beach police for criminal sexual conduct with a minor was employed by Horry County Schools as a special education aide at St. James High School, according to police and the school district.
According to schools spokeswoman Teal Britton, Bradley Dale Wampler, 28, was hired by Horry County Schools in September 2015.
He was put on administrative leave with pay in February 2017, but Britton said it was not related to the charges. Britton declined to say why, but Wampler is currently still on administrative leave.
Wampler is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and committing or attempting to commit lewd acts with a victim under 16 years old, according to online jail records.
According to a news release from Surfside Beach police, the South Carolina Department of Social Services notified the Surfside Beach police that the behavior occurred on “numerous occasions within the town limits” between February 2015 and January 2017.
Surfside Beach police Chief Kenneth Hofmann declined to release the incident report associated with Wampler’s arrest, saying in an email that releasing it would “run the risk of identifying the juvenile victim and place them in further risk of harm related to this incident.”
Wampler was released from jail on $15,000 bail Wednesday.
