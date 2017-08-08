The school district couldn’t give the land away. It’s being sold for $5,000

Horry County Schools could sell the Loris Education Center — and the 10.32 acres of land it sits on — for only $5,000.
The building poses a particular problem for the school district and any potential buyers because it was built with asbestos, requiring a costly cleanup.
“My understanding is the cost of what we would have to do to that school and get rid of the building, it’s just not worth the land,” said school board chair Joe DeFeo.
Horry County land records show the property is worth $87,000. But maintenance and upkeep of the building costs Horry County Schools about $1,500 per month, according to Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe.
The school board facilities committee announced Monday that after obtaining sealed public bids, the highest responsive bidder put up $5,000. The committee recommended accepting the offer, but the full board will still have to approve the sale.
The district did not solicit bids for demolition and asbestos abatement work, but Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe said the size and scope of the work would have been similar to the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, which also contained asbestos.
That project cost more than $200,000.
The 31,377-square foot building on Spring Street was formerly the Loris Elementary School Annex, the Adult Education Center and was most recently used as a storage facility, according to district spokeswoman Teal Britton.
The district had previously planned on giving the building to the city of Loris for $5, provided the city used it to the benefit of the public.
According to DeFeo, the deal fell through after the city didn’t have any money to improve the property.
