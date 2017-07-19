Here’s where to view the total solar eclipse in August

If you don’t have plans to watch the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, Horry-Georgetown Technical College has you covered.
The school will be hosting a viewing gathering for the public at the Georgetown campus, HGTC social media coordinator Sarah Jeffcoat said in an email.
Myrtle Beach will see almost a full eclipse, and Georgetown County will see a total eclipse, according to a NASA map.
Children activities on the campus will start at 1 p.m.
Patricia Craig from the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston will speak at 2 p.m.
The eclipse viewing will start at 2:40 p.m. and solar eclipse glasses will be provided by Tidelands Health.
The safest way to view the eclipse is with “eclipse glasses,” which use special solar filters. Ordinary sunglasses aren’t safe for looking directly at the sun, according to NASA.
The total eclipse in Georgetown will start at 2:46 p.m. and end at 2:48 p.m.
An interactive map of the eclipse path as well as the start and end of the partial eclipse and total eclipse can be found by clicking here.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
