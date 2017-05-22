This Horry County school has banned fidget spinner toys

With less than two weeks before school ends, one Horry County school has banned the controversial fidget spinner toys.
River Oaks Elementary School Principal Robert Homer said the decision to ban them was made in the best interest of the children.
“Before I made that decision we were overwhelmed with them,” said Homer. “They were all over the place.”
A few students claimed the devices helped them to focus Homer said, but he added that he had seen research that disproved that theory.
“I think it’s in the best interest of the children that they can do a better job of paying attention and being on task if they’re not using a fidget spinner,” said Homer.
Mobile phones are allowed in the school and students are told not to have them out in class, but Homer said he told students not the bring the fidget toys to school at all.
“I’ve been a principal for 18 years and I’ve seen many things come and go over the years,” said Homer. “There have been a number of things that have become big craze and children bring them to school and they take away from focus.”
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton said the school district has no position on the fidget spinner devices.
“Individual schools (or even teachers) could restrict students from using the fidget devices if the use of the devices causes disruptions in the classrooms,” Britton said in an email.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
