This Horry County school has banned fidget spinner toys

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning. Gerry Melendez / gmelendez@thestate.com

