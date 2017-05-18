$1 million headed to HGTC

The Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority is pledging $1 million to Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
The donation will support physical and technological enhancements on the Grand Strand campus and will be given over a two-year period, according to a press release.
The first $250,000 has already been donated.
“This generous donation will help improve not only the physical appearance of our campus, but also the technology available to our students here,” said President Marilyn Fore in the press release. “The college’s Grand Strand campus would not be where it is today without the generous donations of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority.”
HGTC spokeswoman Marry Eaddy said the redevelopment authority helped the school to acquire the land for the Grand Strand campus.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments