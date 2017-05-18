Academic Honors

10 CCU students receive President's Award
Ten Coastal Carolina University students received the President's Award for Academic Achievement, which recognizes students with the highest cumulative grade point averages. The recipients of the award all had perfect 4.0 grade point averages, graduating summa cum laude.
They are: Hannah Eells of Myrtle Beach, Marissa Green of Conway, Geoffrey Guyette of Myrtle Beach, and Lauren Young of Myrtle Beach.
Bob Jones University Names Students to Dean's List
The following students are among approximately 860 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2017 semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Audrey Glendinning of Myrtle Beach. Glendinning is a Freshman Business Administration major from Myrtle Beach, and Colin Glendinning of Myrtle Beach. Glendinning is a Senior Business Administration major.
CCU inducts students into Eta Sigma Delta
Top students majoring in hospitality, resort and tourism management (HRTM) at Coastal Carolina University were inducted into Eta Sigma Delta on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Founded in 1978 by a group of students from the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore School of Business and Economics (now The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics), Eta Sigma Delta recognizes hospitality and tourism students for outstanding academic achievement, meritorious service and demonstrated professionalism.
Students inducted into the honor society are: Allison Coughlin, a hospitality, resort, and tourism management major from Myrtle Beach, and Amber Thompson, a hospitality, resort, and tourism management major from Shirley, Mass.
The E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration is a superb training ground for anyone interested in a successful business career. The Wall College offers six majors (accounting, economics, finance, hospitality, resort and tourism management, management and marketing), seven minors (commercial and investment real estate, economics, international business studies, actuarial science and risk management, business administration, marketing and resort tourism management), online degree completion programs in marketing and resort tourism management, and two graduate programs (MBA and M.Acc.).
The Wall College is accredited by AACSB International.
To learn more, visit www.coastal.edu/business.
CCU students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma Spring 2017
Sixty-three top business students at Coastal Carolina University were inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the premier honor society for business majors at colleges and universites accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools fo Business (AACSB).
New BGS inductees were: James Gatley, management major from Myrtle Beach; Matthew Jiron, accounting major from Myrtle Beach; Gregory Cline, management major from Myrtle Beach; Dawn Williams, Management major from Myrtle Beach; Jessie Dumas, management major from Conway; Axsel Brown, Accounting major from Pawleys Island; Lacey Dorman, accounting major from Conway; Anthony Frank, accounting major from Myrtle Beach; Ashley Grainger, Accounting major from Loris; Alexander Khokhlov, accounting major from Myrtle Beach; Haley Netchaeff, marketing major from Myrtle Beach; Thomas Goodwin, accounting major from Georgetown; Elizabeth Kahn, accounting major from Myrtle Beach; Daniel Hyman, marketing major from Myrtle Beach; Debbie Swann, business administration major from Myrtle Beach.
Riley Lee, finance major from Myrtle Beach; Charles Nicosia, marketing major from Surfside Beach; Tyler Rogers, accounting major from Myrtle Beach; Justin Walz, management major from Longs; Josue Sierra, management major from Georgetown; Brady Mathias, management major from Myrtle Beach; Hali Phillips, accounting major from Myrtle Beach; Andrew Achord, management major from Myrtle Beach; Kaleb Thompson, hospitality, resort, and tourism management major from Little River; McKenzie Bame, management major from Myrtle Beach; llory Graham, accounting major from Conway; dison Wolf, economics major from North Myrtle Beach; arles Ouverson, economics major from Murrells Inlet; and Matthew Fryar, finance major from Myrtle Beach.
The E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration is a superb training ground for anyone interested in a successful business career. The Wall College offers six majors (accounting, economics, finance, hospitality, resort and tourism management, management and marketing), seven minors (commercial and investment real estate, economics, international business studies, actuarial science and risk management, business administration, marketing and resort tourism management), online degree completion programs in marketing and resort tourism management, and two graduate programs (MBA and M.Acc.).
The Wall College is accredited by AACSB International.
To learn more, visit www.coastal.edu/business.
Students, faculty recognized at Coastal Carolina University
Awards were presented to Coastal Carolina University students and faculty for outstanding academic achievement and recognition at the 2017 Honors Convocation held on May 4 in Wheelwright Auditorium.
Kerry Dittmeier of Myrtle Beach, a public health major, is the recipient of the University Distinguished Undergraduate Student award. She has received numerous awards for her scholastic achievements, including the University Scholar Award, the President’s Scholar Award and the Honors Excellence Award. She holds membership in the honor societies Phi Eta Sigma, Eta Sigma Gamma, and the National Society for Leadership and Success. Dittmeier is a Swain Scholar and has presented her research at multiple conferences throughout her college career. She plans to pursue a graduate degree in public health with a concentration in global health. Dittmeier received a $500 gift as part of the award.
Wes Fondren, associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication, Media and Culture, was named Distinguished Teacher of the Year, an honor bestowed by students on a “caring and dynamic faculty member who is always available to help students learn.” Fondren received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Alabama, a Master of Divinity from Samford University and a Ph.D. in communication and information science. He joined the CCU faculty in 2009 as an assistant professor of communciation.
Frankie Weeks was named Distinguished Adviser of the Year by students. She has been a member of the CCU faculty since 2007 and has worked in various offices across campus. She is the lead academic adviser for the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts. Some of her duties include planning and coordinating adviser training sessions, developing and implementing initiatives to improve student academic success, and assessing collegewide efforts in advising and retention.
Departmental awards were also presented to students in recognition of outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the academic quality of their respective departments. Candidates were nominated by department faculty.
E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration:
Accounting – John Patterson, Hemingway; Economics (B.S.B.A.) – Heather Williams, Nutley, N.J.
Finance – Marissa Green, Conway
Hospitality, Resort and Tourism Management– Xueling Lin, Conway
Management – Geoffrey Guyette, Myrtle Beach
Marketing – Tracey Geary, Myrtle Beach
Master of Accountancy – Alexander Khokhlov, Myrtle Beach
Master of Business Administration – Kyla van Graan, Pretoria, South Africa
Spadoni College of Education:
Early Childhood Education – Hannah Eells, Myrtle Beach
Elementary Education – Nelda Glaze, Surfside
Master of Arts in Teaching, Science – Delanie Sage, Surfside Beach
Master of Education, Educational Leadership – Nathaniel Marshall, Florence
Master of Education, Learning and Teaching – NyRhonda Nixon, Georgetown
Middle Level Education – Francesca Donio, Buena, N.J.
Physical Education – Robbi Winfield, Sumter
Special Education – Jessica Partin, Conway
Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts:
Art Studio – Haley Smith, Myrtle Beach
Communication – Carlianne Lindsey Hanks, Murrells Inlet
Dramatic Arts – Megan Seier, Breinigsville, Pa.
English – Ashley Canter, Surfside Beach
Graphic Design – Theresa Calabrese, Meriden, Conn.
History – Michael Jones, North Charleston
Intelligence and National Security Studies – Benjamin Malone, Conway
Master of Arts in Liberal Studies – Michael Mistler, Hillsboro, Mo.
Master of Arts in Writing – Chelsea Thomas, Conway
Music – Whitney Daniels, Myrtle Beach
Philosophy – Kaitlyn Powalie, North Myrtle Beach
Political Science – Rachael Houston, Little River
Theatre Arts – Emily Peiffer, Allentown, Pa.
College of Science:
Biology – Christopher Logan Pierpont, Richmond, Va.
Biochemistry – Breana Wilson, Oliver Springs, Tenn.
Chemistry – Nehemiah Stafford, Fleetwood, N.C.
Computer Science – Stephen Penton, Conway
Exercise and Sport Science – Emma Kroger, Germantown, Ohio
Health Administration – Pamela Thompson, Myrtle Beach
Information Systems – Max Williams, Pawleys Island
Information Technology – Ketron Belin, Pamplico, S.C.
Marine Science – Brooke Anderson, New Market, Md.
Master of Science in Coastal Marine and Wetland Studies – Kristen Trevey, Conway
Mathematics – Rachel Wagner, Great Falls, Va.
Physics – Shawn Scialabba, Lugoff, S.C.
Psychology – Olivia Campbell, Fort Mill, S.C.
Public Health – Kerry Dittmeier, Myrtle Beach
Recreation and Sport Management – Miranda Gatto, Chesapeake Beach, Md.
Sociology – Avery Noel, Galivants Ferry
University College:
Interdisciplinary Studies
Anna Borinski – Cherry Hill, N.J.
Comments