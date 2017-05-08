What is ‘energy-positive’ and what does it mean for our new schools?

1:28 School builder describes what 'energy-positive' means Pause

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

0:54 Witness Charles Riley shares what he saw of the plane crash

0:14 Plane crash survivor gets medical attention

0:15 Officials tend to plane crash survivor

0:16 Witness Kathy Joye shares what she saw of the plane crash

2:37 Take a look inside the new Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach

0:27 Watch: The aftermath of the Apache Campground fire in Myrtle Beach

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping