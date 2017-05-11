Academic Honors

Kensington Elementary School
Third Nine Weeks Honor Roll
2016 ~ 2017
Second Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Ashley Amann, Emily Barnes, Colby Brandon, Emma Branham, Kaden Cannon, Seth Cherinko, Janena Dozier, Emi Dozier, Julia Easterling, Elaina Grant, Bevan Grant, Khymira Hailey, Gabriel Hayes, Emma Holt, Addison Howard, Eleanor Hucks, Matthew Jones, Nashaun Kinder, Justice Langley, Peyton Miller, Carson Morton, Jessica Singleton, Nolan Sutton, Cameron Thomas, Emy Vargas, Madelyn Vause, Peyton Watford, Stella Welch, Caroline Young
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Freeman Alford, Mauricio Alvarez-Islas, Mallory Anderson, Aniyah Bernard, Shamar Brown, Janiya Coleman, Bella Collins, Anna Karen Contreras, Hailee Culpepper, Janiya Davis, Fernando Disciplina, Hayden Dorsey, Takara Franklin, Landen Gore, Tyreek Grant, Dazia Herbert, Zariyana Jackson, Matthew Johnson, Anne Rhem Kelley, Anna Marie Lopez-Chavez, Alana McCray, Blake Moore, Jordan Parham, Richard Pringle, Makenna Rogerson, Hayden Schumacher, Holden Schumacher, Reagan Shelley, Whitley Singleton, Erica Smalls, Shakerah Smalls, X’Zavier Stafford, Brianna Taylor, Miguel Trejo-Ocampo, Emma Vause, Hope Walker, Kaylee Ward, Anna Williams, Daniel Zaraut
Third Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Jacob Bardon, Tyler Bardon, Ava Dunn, Walker Eaddy, Cooper Evans, Amauri Faison, Satcher Felts, Ami Fontanez-Franco, Kemoni Grate, Zyon Guiles, Bryan Hernandez, Jayden Hewitt, Gavin Infinger, Finn Long, Chloe McCrea, Hannah Miller, Harper Moore, Noa Kate Morris, Hannah Russ, GG Smith, Norei Spann, Emily Zaraut
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Andria Abundio, Emmanuel Angeles, Levi Blankenship, Nazyiah Brown, Glen Chastie, Ella Cissa, Ricquel Cuttino, Ana-Karen Disciplina, Lakayla Ervin, Landon Grissom, Brice Heideman, Emily Hewitt, Ethan Lambert, Abigail Lance, Jocelyn Martell, Jordan Mazone, Emma Grace Mixon, Ky’jae Moore, Kaleb Reed, Triston Rutkowski, Nilasia Strayhorn, Paris Wigfall, Wyatt Woodbury
Fourth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Tripp Adams, Chandler Adams, Colson Bryant, Za’ria Davis, Olivia Harrelson, Carleigh Hebard, Dayleigh Hillman, Marissa Jones, Addison McLamb, Bo Moody, Melody Morris, Aidan Morton, Emma Pope, Rivers Ramsing, Silvannah Rogerson, Asquan Smmons, Nevaeh Sutton, Anna Toemmes, Katelyn Zinkowski
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Shakarri Britton, Harrison Cameron, Jeremiah Davis, Sydney Elliott, Avidan Fidelis, Nathan Graham, D’Essence Graham, Cassius Greene, Ryleigh Holloday, Imari Jordan, Will Jordan, Daniea Kelly, Chelsea Lance, Nyla Linnen, Alex Macedo, Brenton McClary, Lucas McNeeley, Rowan Moore, Emily Morris, Jordan Muforo, Alexandra Ocampo-Cruz, Tucker Perrow, Tyvell Rhue, Kaylee Richardson, Da’Wan Sheriff, Casey Tilton, Laila Vargas, Ethan Vause, Taylor Walsh
Fifth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Savannah Baker, William Baker, Savannah Ball, Naula Britton, Kai Cobb, Joshua Gause, Neykisse Gilliyard, Kate Hill, Jenna Johnson, Briar Long, Makayla Miller, Sadie Mims, Gracey Neely, Bailey Newton, Carrie Owens, Owen Powell, Haley Scogin, Alayna Shelley, Mackenzey Smith, Shay Studley, Sarah Wheeler, Walker Wood
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Nazariah Aiken, Evan Anderson, Bailey Camlin, Tyere Cuttino, Ellbie Daniels, Nylik Darby, Imani Davis, Zion Davis, Jacob Edenfield, Sirvonte Goss, Nyla Grate, Aaryn Greggs, Robbie Harleston, Elisha Hemingway, Jordan Holmes, Luke Johnson, Yasmin Lara, Kylee Mauldin, Chappell Miller, Gabby Miller, Matthew Mitchell, Rivers Morris, Rihanna Myers, Asara Nesbitt, Carla Nunez-Merino, Payton Parker, Hillary Parsons, Rowan Pelham, Jayden Racer, Abigail Russ, Tyasia Singleton, Saaliyah Smalls, Madelyn Stone, Kayla Tran, Shemar Weathers, Emma Williams
Waccamaw Middle School
2016-2017
Third Nine Weeks
Seventh Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Evan Aarons-Wood, Charlotte Bellamy, Abby Bennett, Ben Besser, Bella Blocker, Sierra Bond, Matthew Brennan, Ryan Burger, Eleanor Buxton, Jayden Carnahan, Hudson Clemons, John Collins, Taemaisha Collins, Max Congdon, Ellis Crady, Leo Danysh, Bowman DiVenere, Mia Doerr, Luke Fischer, Alex Ford, Caleb Ford, Alice Francke, Zach Fretz, Madison Gunn, Ava Harbers, Lewis Hemingway, Tucker Hendrix, Adams Howard, Nolen Howard, Steven Insignares, Izzy Intrieri, Lilly Javoroski, Cooper Jennings, Olivia Johnson, Grayson Keyser, Emma Kinmartin, Rivers Krask, Clay Lewis, Haley Lyles, Hannah Mamajek, Jack Mann, Ty Markle, Sarah-Helen Martin, Nicholas Maschas, Miles McCarthy, William McGlone, Conner Miller, Hallie Carlisle Moody, Abby Moore, Nick Nash, Rachael Neill, Emma Rose Radcliff, Emily Ratz, Maggie Richardson, Grace Rodenbeck, Lainey Rosenberg, Jessica Sandor, Terianna Stevenson, Harrington Streett, Jake Stuckey, Reynolds Tiller, Lily Tucker, Rangeley Turner, Laurel Vick, Willow Vick, Maddie Weathers
Seventh Grade
A-B Honor Roll
Sam Amerson, Jameson Baldwin, Charles Ball, Brett Bougher, Roux Boyd, Chris Cave-Hampel, Chris Cervini, Patrick Cone, Dionna Cooper, Megan Dallas, Elizabeth-Scott Drew, Roman Everhart, Kamilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Forrest, Max Garcia, Brooks Gibson, Kaisaun Grate, Kamron Green, Kate Harper, Jose Hernandez Chavez, Jonathon Hughes, Lydia Jackson, Triniti Johnson, Wade Kelly, Destiny Lawrence, Eric Linkous, Zoe Lovell, Maggie McLeod, Joey Mosser, Mary Martin Olds, Brayden Otto, Harrison Propps, Lena Quigley, Briana Roblero, Nate Royal, Ashley Sipe, Madison Summers, Matthew Taylor, Aaron Thomas, Mee’Chelle Tucker, Josiah Walsh
Eighth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Lillie Akers, Em Anderson, Carmon Angel, Will Baldree, Jackson Barnes, Sophie Bensch, Anna Bird, Carlen Brockman, Olivia Brumfield, Lacy Colvis, Harrison Cooper, Jon Coradi, Denson Crisler, Holli Daniel, McCall Drew, Ashlyn Elkins, Aiden Facchinetti, Ella Fata, Ashlen Gordon, Emma Grace, La’Kerria Greene, Kaylee Hair, Brianna Hammond, Will Hardwick, Kaitlyn Howard, Macy Jersek, Chloe Johnson, Rion Keesee, Taylor Kelly, Jack Kibler, Maddie List, Meghan Lord, Julia Marinoff, Lauren Maser, Garrison Maxwell, Grey Maxwell, Zane Mays, Hana McManus, Brooklyn Miller, Ethan Mills, Jake Monroe, Taylor Moore, Becca Mueller, Britana Myers, Rylee Newton, Aidan Nicol, Emma Parler, Kyndra Patterson, Savannah Pender, Emily Phillips, Lexi Prochniak, Graham Rogers, Elyse Rowland, Rae Schiess, Jacob Schoen, Megan Stackhouse, Jacob Stump, James Thompson, Connor Tidwell, Emily Watts, Peyton White, Hudson Winfield
Eighth Grade
A-B Honor Roll
Alanya Alston, Leira Anderson, Lauren Baker, Cameron Bonham, Jarren Brady, Savannah Cardinale, Kenneth Chow, Maddi Cline, Gracie Cohoon, Georgia Covarrubias, Mary Dancy, Rylee Davidson, Greg Demer, Sydney Fitzgerald, Jadyn Funnye, Ashley Hernandez Chavez, Jamir Johnson, Caroline Junkins, Molly Kelso, Skyler Kertzel, James Lanford, Brianna Lawrence, Juliette Martin, John Maser, Ella McClary Banta, Rachel McClellan, Mo Meares, Miller Miller, Alex Mills, Carly Moore, Grayson Moore, Chris Mulhauser, Victor Otubu, Sloan Owens, Ellison Oxner, Evan Poon, Zach Powers, Michael Quinn, Eva Razzi, Logan Richardson, Luke Russell, Natalie Savoie, Abby Sellers, Tradd Shields, Nasziir Syndab, Autumn Thiell, Mackenzie Thompson, Peyton Wall, Molly Weigel, Rachel Wesolowski, Kelsey White
CCU honors students present papers at conference
Seven Coastal Carolina University honors students presented research papers at the Southern Regional Honors Conference in Asheville, N.C., from March 30-April 1. The theme of the conference was "Diving into Diversity." The students were accompanied by Christine Rockey, instructor of the CCU honors program, and Jeremy Killian, a lecturer of the honors program.
CCU students presenting included:
Allison Moss, a communication major from Conway, SC, presented a paper on "What is Honors Education Supposed to be? A Far-Out Plea from Two Honors Students for the Generations that will follow"
Kayla Zeppieri, a finance major from Myrtle Beach, SC, presented a paper on "Ins and Outs of CCU's CoBE Fellowship"
Autumn Mulcahy, a psychology major from Myrtle Beach, SC, presented a paper on "Free Speech on the University Campus"
Isaacs graduates from basic military training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephanie Isaacs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Isaacs is the daughter of Michelle Guzman of Manalapan, N.J., and sister of Jonathan Guzman of Easton, Pa. She is also the sister of Jennyfer Solorazano, Jeanpaul Isaacs, Nicole Isaacs, Jonathan Guzman, and Jerylee Guzman.
The airman graduated in 2011 from Rumson Fair-Haven Regional High School, Rumson, N.J., and earned a bachelor's degree in 2016 from Coastal Carolina University, Conway.
Thirty-six students receive leadership awards at CCU ceremony
Thirty-six students were honored at Coastal Carolina University's 2017 Student Invovlement Leadership Awards (SILA), which were held recently. The event featured the outstanding achievements and intiatives that CCU students and student orgnaizaitons have created and participated in during the 2016-2017 academic year.
Students who were honored included:
Hannah Hardee, a Finance major from Loris, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Hardee is a graduate of Loris High School.
Lindsay Hickman, a English & Communication major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Hickman is a graduate of Odyssey Online Learning
Destiny Lewis, a public health major from Loris, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Lewis is a graduate of Loris High School
Maryland Lewis, a Marine Science major from Longs, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Lewis is a graduate of North Myrtle Beach High School
Steven Manz, a Electrical Engineering major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Manz is a graduate of St. James High School
Ryan Mason, a Music Performance major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Mason is a graduate of Carolina Forest High School
Kelsie Miller, a Psychology major from Conway, SC, was named the winner of the Ron Lackey Public Service Award and a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges..
Ashley Pribble, a biology major from Pekin, IL, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Pribble is a graduate of Pekin Community High School
Morgan Howder, a communication major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named Rising Leader of the Year award.. Howder is a graduate of Hopewell High School
Sierra Bellamy, a intelligence and national security studies major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Bellamy is a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School
Joshua Collins, a Intelligence & National Security Studies major from Nichols, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Collins is a graduate of Green Sea Floyds High School
Chelsea Dechamplain, a Political Science major from Conway, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Dechamplain is a graduate of Carolina Forest High School
Robert Earnest, a political science major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Earnest is a graduate of Carolina Forest High School
Chante Gore, a public health major from Myrtle Beach, SC, was named a member of the 2017 class of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.. Gore is a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School
