Coastal Carolina University parents and students will pay more next year

The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a tuition increase of less than 3 percent for in-state and out-of-state students effective for the 2017-2018 academic year.

In-state tuition will increase $162 per semester, according to a press release. Out-of-state tuition will increase $376 per semester.

The rise in tuition is largely due to an increase in funding for the state’s pension, health and dental insurance that was recently passed by the South Carolina legislature, according the press release.

The net effect of the pension legislation passed the cost to state institutions resulting in a significant increase to the school’s operating budget, CCU President David DeCenzo said in the press release.

The school also raised tuition last year.

The board also approved a $270,000 discretionary fund for CCU President David DeCenzo for fiscal year 2017-2018. The fund allows the president to pursue opportunities to promote the university and to raise funds for the school.