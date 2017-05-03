Work beginning on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Work has begun on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Ten Oaks Middle School and should be completed before school starts August 23.
There will be two turning lanes: a right turn lane on the east-bound side of the road and a left turn lane on the west-bound side according to an encroachment permit. The work is being funded through Horry County Schools.
There will also be a full-functioning traffic light at the intersection.
Cheryl Morrow, Plantation Lakes resident
The turning lanes will lead to Revolutionary War Way, which drivers will use to access the new school.
Plantation Lakes resident Cheryl Morrow said the new school, which holds up to 1,200 students, will increase traffic.
“Because there aren’t turn lanes into a lot of neighborhoods, just coming down here the traffic just backs up and stops,” said Morrow. “I understand there’s supposed to be a traffic light there but it’s not going to be a blinking light for when the school is letting in and letting out. But once again it’s just going to add more and more traffic to that road.”
A schedule of work on the rest of Carolina Forest Boulevard that’s funded through Horry County’s RIDE III sales tax has not been established, according to Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.
