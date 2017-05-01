No guarantee that CCU cheerleaders will be reinstated

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Pause 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 1:54 Local gun shop owner discusses carry laws in South Carolina 1:16 Potential hail, more in this week's forecast 0:39 Why county residents choose the State Park to visit the beach 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 2:32 CCU coach Gilmore voices vexation (Video) 4:55 Protecting Dolphins- How to best view them 1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 1:57 Sea Captain's House bring updates, change with renovations Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad has been suspended after allegations team members worked as strippers and escorts. A criminal investigation reveals some cheerleaders were paid $100 - $1,500 per date. Meta Viers McClatchy for the Sun News