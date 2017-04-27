The Loris Education Center is abandoned. Could Horry-Georgetown Tech move in?

Since late 2016, Horry County Schools had planned on giving the old Loris Education Center to the City of Loris for just $5. But it appears that won’t happen.
So what’s next for the center and why did the deal fall through?
“What we said to the City of Loris, we weren’t just going to turn over the land and the building, but they would have to do something with it,” said school board chair Joe DeFeo on Monday. “And they came back and said ‘We just don’t have the money to put into it,’ so that’s why it was taken off the table.”
If that is a possibility and Horry-Georgetown Tech is interested and we’re interested, I certainly would have them come before the board and pitch their thoughts on that.
Joe DeFeo, Horry County school board chairman
DeFeo said there was the potential for the property be turned into an Horry-Georgetown Technical College campus.
“I’m not dealing with it, but when it comes time, after the conversations I’ve had on the phone and everything else, if that is a possibility and Horry-Georgetown Tech is interested and we’re interested, I certainly would have them come before the board and pitch their thoughts on that,” he said.
The inquiry didn’t come from HGTC directly, said DeFeo, but from Harold Suggs of Loris. Suggs could not be reached for comment.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College spokeswoman Mary Eaddy said Suggs used to work for HGTC as a liasion for industrial training.
Eaddy said she had heard rumors about the plan, but that there had been no official discussions within HGTC about it.
“If nobody does want to do something from an educational standpoint, I think we need to go ahead and put it up on the market and just let people bid on it,” DeFeo said.
We’ve had a lot of struggle with communications with the city and what they’re doing with the project.
Joe Burch, Horry County Schools coordinator of planning
The 31,377-square foot building on Spring Street was formerly the Loris Elementary School Annex, the Adult Education Center and was most recently used as a storage facility, said district spokeswoman Teal Britton. For the last few years, the building has been vacant, and costs the district between $1,200 and $1,500 per month in upkeep and utilities.
A contract had been drawn up specifying that for a sale price of $5, Loris would take control of the property with the condition that the city begin developing the property “for a public purpose serving and benefiting the citizens of Loris” within five years.
Within 10 years, if the property was not being used for that purpose, the contract would be terminated and the district could take back the property.
Joe Burch, Horry County Schools coordinator of planning, said the district didn’t know what Loris wanted to do with the center.
“We’ve been working with the city of Loris for sale of that property,” said Burch during a facilities committee meeting on Monday. “That does not appear to be being completed. So we’d like to move forward with getting an appraisal and preparing the property for public bid for sale.”
Burch said the district had talked with Loris about what the city planned to do with it and couldn’t get a definite answer.
“We’ve had a lot of struggle with communications with the city and what they’re doing with the project,” he said.
Loris City Manager Damon Kempski and Mayor Henry Nichols could not be reached for comment.
