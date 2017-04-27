Education

April 27, 2017 8:36 AM

Here’s how to register your student for the 2017-18 school year

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

Registration for new and returning students in Horry County Schools begins May 1.

Parents of returning students can register online, but new students or students who left for another district before returning must register at the school in their attendance area.

New students must bring:

  • A birth certificate
  • Certificate of immunization
  • Social security number (requested)
  • Proof of residence (such as utility bill or rent agreement)

Early registration for child developement, kindergarten, and first grade students new to Horry County Schools is April 3 - 7.

For more information, click here.

