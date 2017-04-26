Who is Horry County Schools’ 2017-18 Teacher of the Year?

Pee Dee Elementary School second grade teacher Whitney Glenn said the win was “surreal.”
Glenn, who graduated from Clemson University in 2007 with a degree in early childhood education was named Horry County Schools’ 2017-18 Teacher of the Year.
I don’t think I’ve ever had this many people praying for me my whole life.
Whitney Glenn, Horry County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
“I prayed a lot and I had a lot of people praying for me,” said the 31-year-old native of Sumter, South Carolina. “I don’t think I’ve ever had this many people praying for me my whole life. My school had an amazing parade today and said no matter what, you’re our teacher of the year, and the kids were excited so I’m glad I get to go back to school tomorrow. I didn’t want to disappoint them.”
Glenn said she wasn’t expecting to win, but was just glad that she was selected as one of Horry County Schools’ top 10 and then top 5 finalists for the Teacher of the Year award.
I just really wanted to shine a light on Pee Dee.
Whitney Glenn, Horry County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
“I knew I would have to write a paper and there was the potential for (classroom) observations, and I just really wanted to shine a light on Pee Dee,” she said. “We have a building full of teachers that are dedicated and passionate about what they do, so I really just wanted to get to that level to shine a light on my school.”
Glenn has eight years of teaching experience with five years in Horry County.
I would hate to have made that decision because all five of them are certainly very worthy.
Rick Maxey, Horry County Schools superintendent
“I was fortunate to have lots of educators my entire life that really showed me that teaching is more than just what you do in the classroom,” said Glenn. “My second grade teacher helped me get through a really hard time, my fifth grade teacher did things with me outside of school and then in high school, I had an amazing teacher cadet teacher that really believed in me and pushed me and told me I would be a really great teacher.”
Glenn was one of the final five teachers who were competing for teacher of the year.
“I would hate to have made that decision because all five of them are certainly very worthy,” said Superintendent Rick Maxey. “They are obviously stars in the work that they do and it would have just been a struggle to try and make a decision over which one should be the teacher of the year, but I’m very proud of all of them.”
Four other finalists:
Melanie McClure: Aynor High School English teacher
Eugene Bellamy Jr.: Loris Middle School math teacher
James Bailey: Socastee High School math teacher
Maryam Fischer: St. James High School health science teacher and assistant athletic trainer
