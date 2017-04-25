Find out which Horry County high schools are ranked in the top 25 in South Carolina

Five of Horry County’s high schools are ranked in the U.S. News and World Report’s Top 25 Best High Schools in South Carolina.
The U.S. News and World Reports ranked the schools by comparing how well students performed on tests compared to other students in the state, the schools’ graduation rates and how well students are prepared for college, among others.
Here’s how they ranked on the list.
No. 14
St. James High School
No. 15
Carolina Forest High School
No. 17
Aynor High School
No. 18
North Myrtle Beach High School
No. 25
Green Sea Floyds High School
