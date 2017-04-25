When will Horry County’s new schools open?

Horry County Schools is currently building five new “energy-positive” schools to house growth in the district.
The new schools will generate between seven and 11 percent more energy than they produce, according to builder Robbie Ferris. The schools were originally supposed to open by the start of the 2017-18 school year, but due to delays in accessing the building sites, two schools will be delayed.
Here’s the contractually obligated completion date for each school according to Ferris, as well as the student capacity, grade level and school size.
St. James Intermediate
Completion date: July 3, 2017
Student capacity: 1,200
Grades: Five and six
Size: 170,918 square feet
Ten Oaks Middle
Completion date: July 6, 2016
Student capacity: 1,200
Grades: Six, seven and eight
Size: 170,918 square feet
Socastee Elementary (replacement)
Completion date: July 8, 2017
Student capacity: 916
Grades: Childhood development through fifth grade
Size: 120,230 square feet
Myrtle Beach Middle (replacement)
Completion date: October 29, 2017
Student capacity: 1,200
Grades: Six, seven and eight
Size: 170,918 square feet
Socastee Middle
Completion date: January 26, 2017
Student capacity: 800
Grades: Six, seven and eight
Size: 150,000 square feet
Data source: Horry County Schools
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
