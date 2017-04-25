Education

April 25, 2017 1:31 PM

When will Horry County’s new schools open?

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

Horry County Schools is currently building five new “energy-positive” schools to house growth in the district.

The new schools will generate between seven and 11 percent more energy than they produce, according to builder Robbie Ferris. The schools were originally supposed to open by the start of the 2017-18 school year, but due to delays in accessing the building sites, two schools will be delayed.

Here’s the contractually obligated completion date for each school according to Ferris, as well as the student capacity, grade level and school size.

St. James Intermediate

Completion date: July 3, 2017

Student capacity: 1,200

Grades: Five and six

Size: 170,918 square feet

Ten Oaks Middle

Completion date: July 6, 2016

Student capacity: 1,200

Grades: Six, seven and eight

Size: 170,918 square feet

Socastee Elementary (replacement)

Completion date: July 8, 2017

Student capacity: 916

Grades: Childhood development through fifth grade

Size: 120,230 square feet

Myrtle Beach Middle (replacement)

Completion date: October 29, 2017

Student capacity: 1,200

Grades: Six, seven and eight

Size: 170,918 square feet

Socastee Middle

Completion date: January 26, 2017

Student capacity: 800

Grades: Six, seven and eight

Size: 150,000 square feet

Data source: Horry County Schools

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 1:55

Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises
Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award 1:26

Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award
Wilson to step down as president of Horry Georgetown Technical College 2:05

Wilson to step down as president of Horry Georgetown Technical College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos