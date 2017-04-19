HGTC takes action against smoking on campus

Students can dip snuff at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. But starting in fall 2017, they won’t be allowed to smoke the stuff.
The area commission on Tuesday voted to make HGTC a smoke-free campus. The ordinance applies to cigars, cigarettes and vaping devices such as e-cigarettes but it doesn’t apply to dipping tobacco.
“We have been asked on some previous occasions to join in with our fellow communities to have a smoke-free environment,” said President Marilyn Fore. “We feel this is the right time to go forward with having smoke-free communities for the health and well-being of our students and for faculty and staff.”
According to the World Health Organization, there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, which contributes to more than 600,000 premature deaths every year.
“It comes forward from faculty and staff who have asked, and many of the students, who time to time get concerned that they’re walking into campus and somebody’s smoking,” said Fore. “It’s offensive to their health and well-being. This is the right thing to do right now and we feel like it’s best for our whole community.”
Coastal Carolina University is also a smoke-free campus.
