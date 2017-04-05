What do state ethics filings reveal about the school board?

South Carolina State Ethics Commission filings reveal that one Horry County school board member’s company has a contract with the school district and four others did not disclose all sources of income by the March 30 deadline.
New Ethics Commission rules require filers to disclose all sources but not the amount of their private income and that of their immediate family, according to the commission. Filers are required to disclose the amount of income if the funds are from a government entity or government contract.
School board members, school district superintendents and school district chief financial officers are required to submit statements of economic interest. After the deadline, there is a five-day grace period before penalties are assessed, and board members may amend their filings at anytime.
The 2017 reports cover income earned during 2016.
John Poston, District 8
John Poston is a partner in Castles Engineering, which provides civil engineering and landscaping services for Horry County Schools.
Poston said he didn’t know how much work his firm does for the district because his partner Rob Wilfong Jr. handles those accounts.
“We’ve been doing business with Horry County Schools since 1990,” Poston said.
Poston didn’t join the firm until 2004.
“Before I ran for school board in 2008, the owner of our firm called the ethics commission to make sure it was okay for me to run for school board knowing that we had continuing contractual relationships with the school,” he said. “They said it wasn’t a problem then.”
Castles Engineering also does work with Charleston County, Dillon County, Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University, he said.
Joe DeFeo, Horry County school board chairman
The highest-paid school board member in South Carolina, DeFeo is semi-retired, but receives some income doing computer software work for local hotels.
He initially did not list any income aside from his board salary, but after being made aware of the new rules requiring filers to list the source of all income, he updated his filings Tuesday.
“I asked them about that and they said you didn’t have to,” DeFeo said. “I didn’t know that.”
Pamela Timms, District 6 school board member
Timms, the activities director at Reflections Assisted Living in Carolina Forest, did not list any other source of income other than her school board income on her statement of economic interest by March 30.
Timms said she was not aware of the new rules and updated her filings Tuesday.
Janet Graham, District 7 school board member
Janet Graham is the Small Business Development Center area manager at Coastal Carolina University. Her filings were unavailable on the ethics commission website, but Graham said she filed and didn’t know why the filings weren’t listed on the website.
“I have no clue what happened,” Graham said. “I did it about three weeks ago. There’s several years missing.”
Graham said that outside of her school board pay, she receives income from Winthrop University for her work with the Small Business Development Center, and from Coastal Carolina University for teaching.
Holly Heniford, District 1
Heniford, a Realtor at B Mack and Co Real Estate, said she was unaware of the new rules regarding sources of income, but had updated her filings within minutes of being made aware of the rules Tuesday.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments