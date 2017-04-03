School district budget ‘between a rock and a hard place’

The Horry County Schools 2017-18 budget is “between a rock and a hard place,” according to district Chief Financial Officer John Gardner.
“We’re roughly $7 million out of balance at this point,” said Gardner after a school board meeting Monday night.
That number is down roughly $3 million since the last finance committee meeting on March 22.
Since then, the South Carolina Senate Finance committee increased funding allocations for schools and the district is now predicting a lower increase in retirement spending.
That number doesn’t include the more than $1 million in increased expenses the district will face if it has to pay Horry County an increased share of school resource officers’ salaries along with additional operating costs.
“We started at $16 million under and now we’re at between $6 million and $9 million [under] depending on how you take the non-mandatory items,” said school board chair Joe DeFeo. “I think it’ll be a close budget this year and we might even be a little bit at a deficit but that will be handled very easily with the reserve funds that we have.”
The district budgets a certain percentage of its fund in reserves each year, and can use some of those funds to pay for expenses that aren’t funded.
“I’ve had many board members say there’s no way they’re raising taxes this year,” said DeFeo. “We’ve had years where it looked pretty bad and we did not raise taxes. The same thing could happen.”
The board will see a preliminary budget in May, and will have to vote on the budget by June 30.
