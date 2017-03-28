Here’s how HGTC stacks up against other South Carolina schools

Horry-Georgetown Technical College has been ranked fourth in a list of best community colleges in South Carolina.
The list, compiled by BestColleges.com, ranks the colleges based on “academic outcomes, affordability and the breadth and depth of online learning opportunities,” according to a press release.
The top five schools are:
1. Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, South Carolina.
2. Midlands Technical College in West Columbia, South Carolina.
3. Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, South Carolina.
4. Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway, South Carolina.
5. York Technical College in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
“Our ranking of best community colleges in South Carolina seeks to guide these prospective students toward institutions that will best fit their academic learning goals and career outcomes,” BestColleges.com General Manager at Stephanie Snider said in a press release. “Horry-Georgetown Technical College certainly deserves a top spot on this ranking for their continued development of learning opportunities for students, as they offer 80 different degrees, diplomas, and certificates to their nearly 10,000 annually enrolled students.”
The school, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016, has recently expanded its culinary arts program and selected a new president, Marilyn Fore, who will replace Neyle Wilson in April.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218 @TSN_Christian
