School board chair: county police ‘should restructure their department’ if they need officers

Horry County Schools could face over $1.1 million in new expenses that aren’t currently in the budget if county council votes to start charging the district for the police officers stationed in your child’s schools.
The county and district have had a long-standing agreement that the two governing bodies would evenly split the cost of school resource officers, but county council could start charging the district 90 percent of every school resource officer’s salary.
Under the 2016 contract, last year’s 16 SROs cost the district $479,454. With the addition of three new officers, two new SRO supervisors and the new 90 percent/10 percent split, the total budget for the district will be over $1.77 million, including other operating costs that the district has never paid for before.
“For the county to come up with this plan, which I consider out of the blue, I don’t know why they’re trying to do this,” DeFeo said. “If they have to put more officers on the street, I believe they should restructure their department or they should raise taxes for their own officers.”
DeFeo said that school resource officers are valuable because their presence serves as a crime prevention tool and that it wouldn’t be economical for the county if they took officers out of the schools.
He said that every call could take up to two hours of an officer’s time.
“Number one, travel time, and number two, since he was not there when the incident happened, it takes that much longer for him or her to gather the information,” DeFeo said.
If the school board doesn’t agree to the terms, it could seek other options, such as hiring security guards or developing its own police force.
“If we’re at the point where we’re going to have to pay the full price for these officers, I would go to the sheriff’s office and ask them to provide,” he said.
Teal Britton, public information officer for the Horry County School District, emailed this statement:
“The school district has had a long and successful 50-50 partnership with the Horry County Police Department to provide school resource officers in schools that are not served by municipal police departments. The Horry County Police Department’s recent request for the school district to increase its share of funding for the Horry County Police Department’s School Resource Officer Program will be part of the school district’s 2017-18 budget development conversations taking place now through June.”
