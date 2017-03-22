Possible tax increase, no teacher signing bonus under preliminary school budget

Horry County Schools is predicting a budget deficit next year.
And you could help pay for it.
School district Chief Financial Officer John Gardner told the school board finance committee Wednesday that the district expects an $11.1 million increase in funding since last year with a spending increase of $21.9 million for a budget deficit of more than $10 million.
The only other way to increase revenue is locally through property taxes. John Gardner, HCS chief financial officer
The deficit could be lower because some of the expenditure increases are optional, such as pay raises for teachers, signing bonuses for critical needs teachers and additional school furniture due to an increasing student population.
“The board has options of reducing operational expenditure adjustments and the only other way to increase revenue is locally through property taxes,” said Gardner.
Gardner said without the optional spending, the district would still be looking at a deficit of $5.9 million.
I think this will come back through finance committee to tighten this thing up a little bit. John Poston, school board member
Because the deficit is within the operational budget instead of the capital projects budget, homeowners will not bear the brunt of any increase.
Thanks to Act 388, the school district can use property taxes from all residents for capital projects such as construction, but the day-to-day operational costs of the district are paid for only by taxes from business owners and land owners.
I’ve got a feeling with the roads and retirement, trying to get money for that, it’s going to be real difficult for the schools to get any additional funds right now. John Gardner, HCS chief financial officer
Finance committee chairman and school board member John Poston said the optional spending increases are each line item expenditures that the board could approve or deny.
Poston said he wasn’t sure if the board would raise taxes or not.
“I just don’t know at this point in the game,” he said, adding that there were still some funds left over from the 2016-17 fiscal year’s budget.
Another possibility is increased funds from the state after the South Carolina state senate approves the state budget. So far, Horry County Schools is getting $178.7 million from the state, but Gardner doesn’t think that number will increase.
“I’ve got a feeling with the roads and retirement, trying to get money for that, it’s going to be real difficult for the schools to get any additional funds right now,” Gardner said.
The committee plans to share the budget information with the school board during the next board meeting to let them know where the district stands.
“I think this will come back through finance committee to tighten this thing up a little bit,” said Poston.
The board will see a preliminary budget in May, and will have to vote on the budget by June 30.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
