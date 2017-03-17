It could be 97 years before new schools save as much money as first proposed

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14 Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:09 Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina construction site

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

2:28 Patrick Carroll of Dirty Don's Oyster Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach shows off "Patrick's Painkiller" | Hot Pour

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen