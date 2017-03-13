CCU Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Approximately 2,253 students have made the Fall Semester 2016 Dean's List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University.
To qualify for the Dean's List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.
The Dean's List includes:
Lauren Dick, a senior majoring in marine science, of Abingdon, MD (29526)
Emily Taylor, a junior majoring in public health, of Andrews, SC (29510)
Henry Ackerman, a senior majoring in sociology, of Andrews, SC (29510)
Carmen Cesari, a junior majoring in communication, of Ashley, PA (29526)
Robert Holmes, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Athens, GA (29526)
Sanibel Sharp, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Atlantic Beach, SC (29582)
Scott Lavigne, a senior majoring in computer science, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Scoutlynne Haselden, a senior majoring in management, of Surfside, SC (29587)
Katelyn Jordan, a junior majoring in finance, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Anthony Rabon, a junior majoring in computer science, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Casey Harrelson, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Kirsten Presnell, a junior majoring in psychology, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Kaitlin Presnell, a junior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Thomas Harrelson, a junior majoring in economics, of Aynor, SC (29511)
Nicholas Conway, a senior majoring in marine science, of Beachwood, NJ (29526)
Lisa Daniels, a senior majoring in psychology, of Berryville, VA (29526)
Elexis Hawkins, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Blythewood, SC (29526)
Macy Larrimore, a freshman majoring in early childhood education, of Brittons Neck, SC (29545)
Jaclynn Neiman, a senior majoring in marketing, of Broomes Island, MD (29526)
Marinda Cornett, a senior majoring in marine science, of Burlington, KY (29526)
LeeAnn Halsema, a senior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Charleston, SC (29527)
Karolina Walls, a junior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Cheraw, SC (29526)
Gary Dunlap, a junior majoring in public health, of Chester, SC (29526)
Kaneicha Thompson, a senior majoring in psychology, of Columbia, SC (29526)
Ashley Sprayberry, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Columbia, SC (29575)
Dakota Fulp, a post-undergraduate majoring in computer science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Miranda Skipper, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Seth Hardwick, a senior majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alexa Calder, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kaitlyn Brown, a senior majoring in public health, of Conway, SC (29527)
Jonathan Stanley, a senior majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29527)
Brianna Barnes, a senior majoring in graphic design, of Conway, SC (29527)
Clarrisa Conover, a senior majoring in finance, of Conway, SC (29526)
Mikayla Roach, a senior majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jake Kipnes, a senior majoring in marketing, of Conway, SC (29526)
Austin Kushmer, a senior majoring in management, of Holly Springs, NC (29526)
Jacob Moreland, a senior majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Conway, SC (29526)
Sarah Baker, a senior majoring in marine science, of Cogan Station, PA (29526)
Skylar Byrd, a senior majoring in psychology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kursten Anderson, a post-undergraduate majoring in marine science, of Brandy Station, VA (22714)
Rachel Eckley, a senior majoring in marine science, of Omaha, NE (29526)
Nicole Landis, a senior majoring in marketing, of Telford, PA (29526)
Nicholas Pineda, a senior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Parag Desai, a junior majoring in english, of Conway, SC (29526)
Daniel Shabtai, a senior majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Shawn Doublet, a senior majoring in art studio, of Conway, SC (29526)
Katherine Ferguson, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kennedi Brunstad, a junior majoring in theatre arts, of Grayson, GA (29526)
Cody Buchanan, a junior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Conway, SC (29527)
Brittany Stutzman, a senior majoring in english, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kristine Champlin, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kourtney Gerald, a sophomore majoring in public health, of Conway, SC (29527)
Hunter Ness, a junior majoring in political science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Colton Zavistaski, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kylie Haigh, a senior majoring in marine science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Sarah Mulready, a junior majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29526)
Christian Lugo, a junior majoring in management, of Congers, NY (29526)
Anne-Marie Davis, a junior majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alexandria Barrow, a junior majoring in theatre, of Conway, SC (29526)
Raechel Grissett, a senior majoring in psychology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kelsey Bracken, a senior majoring in communication, of Conway, SC (29526)
Matthew Brown, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jake Lucas, a junior majoring in political science, of Rockaway, NJ (29526)
Chandler Webster, a junior majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29526)
Zachary Greppi, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Coby Haigh, a junior majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
Melissa Newhook, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Conway, SC (29527)
Troy Beardsley, a senior majoring in computer science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Maggie Gass, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Moncks Corner, SC (29526)
Nicholas Legut, a senior majoring in marine science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Stephanie Nelson, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Conway, SC (29526)
Justin Lesuer, a junior majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29526)
Sean Edwards, a junior majoring in marketing, of Conway, SC (29526)
Madison Phillips, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Conway, SC (29527)
William Johnson, a senior majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alisha Petrizzo, a junior majoring in english, of Conway, SC (29526)
Chase Gunter, a senior majoring in biology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jared Gold, a sophomore majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29576)
Cain Lilly, a senior majoring in information systems, of Conway, SC (29527)
Jonah Fesko, a senior majoring in physical education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Christopher Sager, a sophomore majoring in psychology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Isabel Hearn, a sophomore majoring in biology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Lauren Doyle, a sophomore majoring in public health, of Conway, SC (29527)
Courtney Stocker, a senior majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jordan Gore, a senior majoring in sociology, of Conway, SC (29527)
Ashley King, a sophomore majoring in elementary education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Samantha Hermann, a senior majoring in marine science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Joseph Wrenn, a sophomore majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
David Jones, a sophomore majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Conway, SC (29526)
Nathanael Hord, a sophomore majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
Caitlin Jackson, a junior majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29527)
Rachael Newlands, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Conway, SC (29527)
Dereck Davis, a senior majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kenneth Lilly, a sophomore majoring in information systems, of Conway, SC (29526)
James Cook, a junior majoring in political science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Brittany Callan, a senior majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alexa Byrd, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Conway, SC (29526)
Lauren Smith, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Conway, SC (29526)
Daniel Hall, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Rodney Hancock, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29527)
Ashley Jordan, a senior majoring in physical education, of Conway, SC (29527)
Xueling Lin, a senior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jose Rangel, a sophomore majoring in music, of Conway, SC (29527)
Courtney Sabo, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alexandria Batts, a senior majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Conway, SC (29526)
Ariel Lillian Clark, a senior majoring in marine science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Xuanyi Qiu, a junior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Terra Johnson, a senior majoring in accounting, of Conway, SC (29526)
Lisha Van Onselen, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, of Conway, SC (29526)
Samantha Hogan, a freshman majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Conway, SC (29526)
Bailey Smith, a sophomore majoring in art studio, of Conway, SC (29527)
Roland Anderson, a freshman majoring in music, of Conway, SC (29527)
Melissa Hydock, a sophomore majoring in biology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Hubarri Cunningham, a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29527)
Colin Simmons, a freshman majoring in communication, of Conway, SC (29526)
Andrew Pearre, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Conway, SC (29526)
James Farris, a freshman majoring in music, of Conway, SC (29526)
Nicholas Feaser, a freshman majoring in finance, of Conway, SC (29527)
Madison Moen, a freshman majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Conway, SC (29526)
Hannah Lurcock, a freshman majoring in psychology, of Conway, SC (29527)
Ashton Fowler, a freshman majoring in music, of Conway, SC (29526)
Triona Fihaley, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Conway, SC (29527)
Jordan Johnson, a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Abigail Chaves, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Conway, SC (29526)
James Gasque, a freshman majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29527)
Austin Johnson, a freshman majoring in finance, of Conway, SC (29526)
Nicholas Wicks, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Conway, SC (29526)
Cameron Rider, a freshman majoring in music, of Conway, SC (29526)
Olivia Rodriguez, a freshman majoring in middle level education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Victoria Smith, a freshman majoring in english, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alexis Couto, a freshman majoring in marketing, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jun Kai Xing, a sophomore majoring in computer science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kiersten Camby, a sophomore majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29526)
Catlyn Cody, a sophomore majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Cheyenne Buksch, a sophomore majoring in exercise and sport science, of Conway, SC (29526)
Chantel Courtright, a junior majoring in public health, of Conway, SC (29527)
Morissa Robinson, a junior majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jacob Barfield, a sophomore majoring in engineering science, of Conway, SC (29527)
Braden Junker, a sophomore majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Caitlin Andrews, a junior majoring in psychology, of Conway, SC (29526)
Jessica Buckley, a senior majoring in history, of Conway, SC (29526)
Kayla Calderon, a junior majoring in biology, of Conway, SC (29526)
John Cramer, a freshman majoring in management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Yu Guo, a junior majoring in art studio, of Conway, SC (29526)
Joshua Mincey, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Conway, SC (29526)
Daniel Miranda, a sophomore majoring in information technology, of Conway, SC (29527)
Travis Roberts, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, of Conway, SC (29526)
Carly Land, a senior majoring in marine science, of Damascus, MD (29526)
Alissandra Brezinski, a sophomore majoring in marketing, of East Moriches, NY (29582)
Rachel Fain, a junior majoring in psychology, of East Setauket, NY (29526)
Anna Seidel, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Edinboro, PA (29526)
Hunter Jones, a senior majoring in accounting, of Elgin, SC (29579)
Michelle Dorio, a junior majoring in biology, of Elmsford, NY (29526)
DeJuan Singletary, a senior majoring in management, of Florence, SC (29526)
Sara Plensdorf, a senior majoring in theatre arts, of Flushing, MI (29526)
Lyneisha Brockman, a senior majoring in public health, of Fountain Inn, SC (29526)
Kristen Lynch, a senior majoring in marine science, of Fredericksburg, VA (29526)
Chrisean Head, a senior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Fripp Island, SC (29526)
Harley Coates, a senior majoring in chemistry, of Galivants Ferry, SC (29544)
Alexis Rogers, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Galivants Ferry, SC (29544)
Bailee Jordan, a junior majoring in public health, of Galivants Ferry, SC (29544)
Reagan Houck, a freshman majoring in information systems, of Galivants Ferry, SC (29544)
Connor Klang, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Galivants Ferry, SC (29544)
Caroline Martin, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Galivants Ferry, SC (29544)
Julie Hoskins, a senior majoring in art studio, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Jordan Kennington, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Mikayla Morris, a sophomore majoring in middle level education, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Ka'Osha Green, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Katelynn Price, a senior majoring in public health, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Sierra Windham, a sophomore majoring in english, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Randi Morris, a sophomore majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Georgetown, SC (29585)
Thomas Scott, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Terrell Jones, a senior majoring in musical theatre, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Chelsea D'Avilar, a sophomore majoring in recreation and sport management, of Georgetown, ON (29526)
Essence Lincoln, a freshman majoring in psychology, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Robert Tucker, a sophomore majoring in psychology, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Jumari Chattine, a freshman majoring in management, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Makayla Howard, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Josue Sierra, a sophomore majoring in management, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Richard Bowen, a post-undergraduate majoring in biochemistry, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Thomas Goodwin, a post-undergraduate majoring in accounting, of Georgetown, SC (29442)
Jack Studley, a junior majoring in political science, of Georgetown, SC (29440)
Anthony Holcomb, a senior majoring in information technology, of Georgtown, SC (29440)
Natalie Floyd, a senior majoring in communication, of Green Sea, SC (29545)
Christopher Ward, a freshman majoring in marketing, of Green Sea, SC (29545)
Aaron Dressel, a senior majoring in sociology, of Hanover, PA (29588)
Wesley Williams, a senior majoring in management, of Hemingway, SC (29554)
Doran McGill, a senior majoring in sociology, of Hemingway, SC (29554)
Erin Owens, a junior majoring in history, of Hemingway, SC (29554)
Kari Lewis, a senior majoring in history, of Hemingway, SC (29554)
Jena Williams, a freshman majoring in art studio, of Hemingway, SC (29554)
Ashanti Cromedy, a senior majoring in public health, of Huger, SC (29528)
Shayla Adamson, a senior majoring in management, of Indian Trail, NC (29526)
Amber Singleton, a senior majoring in management, of Kershaw, SC (29526)
Elizabeth Simpson, a senior majoring in art studio, of Lancaster, SC (29588)
Rachael Houston, a senior majoring in communication, of Little River, SC (29566)
Brooke Turman, a senior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Little River, SC (29566)
Micah Ray, a senior majoring in music, of Little River, SC (29566)
Christina Nguyen, a junior majoring in biochemistry, of Little River, SC (29566)
Logan Willeford, a senior majoring in biology, of Little River, SC (29566)
John Horgan, a senior majoring in mathematics, of Little River, SC (29566)
Sloane Siler, a junior majoring in communication, of Little River, SC (29566)
JoShawna McAbee, a senior majoring in psychology, of Little River, SC (29566)
Alyssa Lundy, a senior majoring in marine science, of Little River, SC (29566)
Buddy Thompson, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Little River, SC (29566)
Michael Cahill, a sophomore majoring in exercise and sport science, of Little River, SC (29526)
Kaleb Thompson, a sophomore majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Little River, SC (29597)
Amanda Fineran, a senior majoring in public health, of Little River, SC (29566)
Gabrielle Marrero, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Little River, SC (29566)
Taylor Moon, a junior majoring in management, of Little River, SC (29566)
Kyle Post, a junior majoring in psychology, of Little River, SC (29566)
Arnell Bellamy, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Little River, SC (29566)
Amber Gaffey, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Little River, SC (29566)
Alexis Jones, a freshman majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Little River, SC (29566)
Nichole Snow, a junior majoring in finance, of Little River, SC (29566)
Marena Willeford, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, of Little River, SC (29566)
Rachel Tricomi, a sophomore majoring in middle level education, of Little River, SC (29566)
Emily Neil, a junior majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Little River, SC (29566)
Alyssa Carlsen, a senior majoring in psychology, of Little River, SC (29566)
Jessica Hughes, a senior majoring in marketing, of Longs, SC (29568)
Justin Rowell, a post-undergraduate majoring in accounting, of Longs, SC (29568)
Benjamin Taylor, a senior majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Amy Abby Taylor, a senior majoring in biology, of Longs, SC (29568)
Alexis Jackson, a senior majoring in chemistry, of Longs, SC (29568)
Lendon Little, a junior majoring in political science, of Longs, SC (29568)
Misty Bodencak, a senior majoring in art studio, of Longs, SC (29568)
Tatum Dodds, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Longs, SC (29568)
Alexander King, a freshman majoring in biology, of Longs, SC (29568)
Alexandra Vereen, a freshman majoring in public health, of Longs, SC (29568)
Maya Bellamy, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Longs, SC (29568)
Brielle Prince, a freshman majoring in public health, of Longs, SC (29568)
Dalys Rhyne, a sophomore majoring in elementary education, of Longs, SC (29568)
Justin Walz, a senior majoring in management, of Longs, SC (29568)
Joshua Bellamy, a senior majoring in english, of Longs, SC (29568)
Ashley Ham, a senior majoring in biology, of Loris, SC (29569)
Amanda Rizzo, a senior majoring in political science, of Loris, SC (29569)
Destiny Lewis, a senior majoring in public health, of Loris, SC (29569)
Houston Harrelson, a junior majoring in communication, of Loris, SC (29569)
Hannah Hardee, a senior majoring in finance, of Loris, SC (29569)
Ashley Whitehead, a senior majoring in psychology, of Loris, SC (29569)
Christopher Johnson, a senior majoring in english, of Loris, SC (29569)
Alison Soles, a senior majoring in biology, of Loris, SC (29569)
Lorenzo Rice, a senior majoring in information systems, of Loris, SC (29569)
Cheyenne Gifford, a junior majoring in psychology, of Loris, SC (29569)
Savannah Fowler, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Holly Hardee, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Nickolas Armstrong, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Loris, SC (29569)
Kayla Todd, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Steven Hilburn, a sophomore majoring in history, of Loris, SC (29569)
Cameron Collins, a junior majoring in accounting, of Loris, SC (29569)
Megan Cox, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Rodger Huggins, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Marlene Martinez, a sophomore majoring in sociology, of Loris, SC (29569)
Angela Prince, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Selena Mendoza, a sophomore majoring in undeclared, of Loris, SC (29569)
Chandler Gause, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Loris, SC (29569)
Brianna Gerald, a freshman majoring in middle level education, of Loris, SC (29569)
Brandon Boyle, a freshman majoring in history, of Loris, SC (29569)
Hannah Battley, a freshman majoring in music, of Loris, SC (29569)
Cheyenne Hardee, a junior majoring in english, of Loris, SC (29569)
Daniel Boucino, a sophomore majoring in marine science, of Loris, SC (29569)
Leah Thomas, a senior majoring in public health, of Manassas, VA (29526)
Caitlin Reveal, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Middletown, DE (29526)
Justin Kiser, a senior majoring in history, of Moncks Corner, SC (29526)
Vartan Kendirdjian, a junior majoring in psychology, of Mt. Pleasant, SC (29526)
Michael Deodato, a senior majoring in english, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Joshua Hoffman, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Steven Vereen, a senior majoring in management, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Kelly Shelton, a senior majoring in philosophy, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Michael Mattox, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Brian Bailey, a senior majoring in psychology, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Emily Scheffler, a senior majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Kathryn Beem, a junior majoring in biology, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Alexis Ridgeway, a sophomore majoring in middle level education, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Hanna Smith, a senior majoring in public health, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Devann Donovan, a junior majoring in art studio, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Cheyenne Vaughan, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Anastasia Wyman, a junior majoring in art studio, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Lauren Lettiere, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Zoe Lindler, a junior majoring in theatre, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Erin Ryan, a junior majoring in art studio, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Georgia Ford, a junior majoring in marine science, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Jeremy Hill, a senior majoring in physics, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Dylan Freeman, a senior majoring in communication, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Alessandro Parisi, a junior majoring in accounting, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Kendall Johns, a senior majoring in management, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Kennedy Permenter, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Morgan Kranz, a sophomore majoring in art studio, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Taylor Kranz, a senior majoring in graphic design, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Vincent Giovagnoli, a sophomore majoring in biology, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Haleigh Berry, a sophomore majoring in english, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Connor Haines, a junior majoring in accounting, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Alexis Stein, a sophomore majoring in management, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Michael Eisenhardt, a junior majoring in management, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Carly Slifka, a junior majoring in communication, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Kasandra Young, a senior majoring in communication, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Michaela Kaltwasser, a junior majoring in health administration, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Kaitlyn Dallis, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
William Jennings, a freshman majoring in biology, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Christopher Nadzio, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Charles Pedersen, a freshman majoring in physics, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Caitlyn Baber, a freshman majoring in english, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Steely Hays, a sophomore majoring in marine science, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Andrew Jones, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Skylar Leslie, a freshman majoring in biology, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Macy Mikolajczyk, a junior majoring in art studio, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Jocelyn Pinkerton, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
John Landers, a junior majoring in accounting, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Wendye Louis, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Ramsay McGee, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Murrells Inlet, SC (29576)
Katherine Parris, a senior majoring in art studio, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Querida Scott, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Madia Walker, a senior majoring in graphic design, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Amanda Cervenka, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Thomas Kilbride, a senior majoring in communication, of Hackettstown, NJ (29579)
Shannon Cogland, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Christina Teruel, a senior majoring in graphic design, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Ryan Mason, a senior majoring in music, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Whitney Daniels, a senior majoring in music, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Ansley Sutton, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sierra Elia, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Katelyn King, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Kinsey King, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Kyle Burkhart, a senior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Daniel Hallock, a junior majoring in sociology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Joel Turner, a senior majoring in economics, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Victoria Kindle, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Linda Evans, a post-undergraduate majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Allyson Koepfler, a senior majoring in chemistry, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Briana Rivas, a post-undergraduate majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Morgan Noad, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Jeffrey Benjamin, a senior majoring in information technology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Hilla Edri, a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Thomas Hastie, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Eric DiCroce, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Madison Crockett, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Gabrielle Poston, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Charlotte Goldsmith, a senior majoring in theatre, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Duncan Overby, a senior majoring in theatre arts, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Maria Nieto, a senior majoring in theatre arts, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kamille Piacquadio, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Caitlin King, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Jamie Barkdull, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Cody Bollinger, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Rachel Czarny, a senior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Melissa Harby, a senior majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Katelyn Lavigne-Safa, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Luisa Pereira, a senior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Sarah Richardson, a senior majoring in art studio, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Mary Winchester, a junior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
William Long, a senior majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Marcus Holmes, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
ReShaya McBride, a junior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Zidane El-Alaoui, a senior majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
William Lackey, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Jerricah Leichter, a senior majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Brittney Carrano, a sophomore majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Ian Socha, a senior majoring in biochemistry, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Edward Pomianowski, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Pamela Pysmennyi, a junior majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Kathryn Curran, a senior majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Terence Grove, a senior majoring in computer science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Courtney Ferreira, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Lauren Mazzei, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Annie Miller, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Yana Tatgenhorst, a non-degree seeking majoring in non-degree seeking, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Loren Cervenka, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Matthew Schneider, a junior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Mary Kelley, a junior majoring in music, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Serena Bethle, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kevin Durrick, a non-degree seeking majoring in non-degree seeking, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Elizabeth Melnichuk, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Elva Taco, a senior majoring in middle level education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Tyler Acuff, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Taylor Repp, a junior majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Maria Rayana Lipat, a senior majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Jordan Waite, a junior majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Michaela Ryhal, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sarah Parker, a junior majoring in musical theatre, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Topeka Gibson-Grossmann, a non-degree seeking majoring in non-degree seeking, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Patty Kramer, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Andrew Giorgio, a junior majoring in computer science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Lisa Pieterse, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Seymone Adderton, a post-undergraduate majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Kimberly Frisch, a non-degree seeking majoring in non-degree seeking, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Nayana Pires, a junior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Kaitlyn Presley, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kirsten Piuma, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Daniel Hyman, a junior majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Haleigh Gallimore, a sophomore majoring in graphic design, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Dallina Vera, a junior majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Colman Vaughan, a senior majoring in physics, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Christopher Scheu, a senior majoring in music, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Natasha Fetty, a senior majoring in computer science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Hartley Trask, a junior majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Dennis Frank, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Courtney Weeks, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Lauren Lastauskas, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Margaret Kelly, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Ridge Moss, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kelly Higgins, a junior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Carson Berry, a junior majoring in marine science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Madison Christy, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Kwabena Owusu-Bonsu, a junior majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
James Sanders, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Brett Vallone, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Noah Pelty, a sophomore majoring in theatre arts, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Whitney Harris, a sophomore majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Itzi Duarte, a senior majoring in graphic design, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Juliet Natale, a sophomore majoring in art studio, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Alaina Denney, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Tiffany Hancock, a junior majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Ryan Case, a sophomore majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Andrew Ault, a junior majoring in information systems, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Valerie Davis, a sophomore majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Daniel Delos Santos, a sophomore majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
David Barr, a sophomore majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Anthony Deni, a sophomore majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Dylan Kyle, a sophomore majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Tiffany Whisenant, a sophomore majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Taylor Gazzani, a sophomore majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Raven Birch, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Danielle O'Shea, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Caroline Huggins, a sophomore majoring in theatre, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Samantha Street, a senior majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Ryan Lawrence, a sophomore majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Benjamin Hamel, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Madeline Marsengill, a junior majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Tyler Hucks, a sophomore majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
MacKenzie Prickett, a senior majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Jacob Risner, a senior majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Jevaughn Gibbs, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Raphael Lebowitz, a sophomore majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Lauren Brotherton, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Jagger Weatherspoon, a sophomore majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Caitlin Sparks, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Erin Morris, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Haley Netchaeff, a junior majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Cheyenne Mallery, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Victoria Riley-Lomedico, a sophomore majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Nancy Angel, a sophomore majoring in undeclared, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Helen Walkup, a senior majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Storm Berberoglu, a sophomore majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Matthew Fryar, a sophomore majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Huntington Truss, a junior majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Hali Phillips, a sophomore majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Morgan Howder, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Amanda Buchta, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Jillian Calderon-Smith, a senior majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Ian Clauser, a senior majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Carlos Cordero, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Daniel Dobay, a senior majoring in philosophy, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Ethan Leyshon, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Yancy Methvien, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Frank Sanford, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Mary Watson, a senior majoring in information systems, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Timothy West, a senior majoring in physics, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sahar Yekuel, a freshman majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Edward Chapman, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Dana Aaron, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Fenil Patel, a senior majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Alaina Sellers, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Mark Stembridge, a senior majoring in information technology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Jeremy McDonald, a sophomore majoring in recreation and sport management, of Conway, SC (29526)
James Gatley, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Christopher Ingram, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Brandee Allen, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Casey Vance, a senior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kristina Caravella, a senior majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Justin Handsel, a senior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Holly Maples, a sophomore majoring in graphic design, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Jessica Stocker, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Chelsea York, a freshman majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Adam Swanson, a sophomore majoring in theatre arts, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Grayson Clark, a freshman majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Tyler Tuncy, a freshman majoring in music, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Tyler Rushing, a sophomore majoring in music, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Jose Lopez, a sophomore majoring in physics, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Christopher Warner, a freshman majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Shaughnessy Burns, a freshman majoring in theatre, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Rebekah Booth, a freshman majoring in recreation and sport management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Steven Johnson, a sophomore majoring in computer science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Casey Barthelmes, a sophomore majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Bailey Provencal, a sophomore majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Taylor Hanser, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Jacqueline Comtois, a freshman majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Katrina Gallo, a sophomore majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Allison Rowan, a freshman majoring in theatre arts, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Shannon Wilt, a sophomore majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Bailey Keil, a sophomore majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Christopher Carpio, a sophomore majoring in sociology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Grey Wollman, a freshman majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Lilly Anderson, a freshman majoring in middle level education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Savannah Johnson, a freshman majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Katelynn Petit, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Jacob Lemke, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Regina Bennett, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Frank Baiden, a freshman majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Candice Regan, a freshman majoring in art studio, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Kayla Zeppieri, a freshman majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Hailey Minten, a freshman majoring in sociology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Harrison Vanlandingham, a freshman majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Kayla Adcock, a freshman majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sarah Garner, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Malvina Cela, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Keegan Boroski, a freshman majoring in undeclared, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Tamela Chisholm, a freshman majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Alexis Del Castillo, a junior majoring in mathematics, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Rebecca Haws, a freshman majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Kyeonna Singletary, a freshman majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Austin Spraker, a freshman majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Ashley Kindle, a junior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Justin McNabb, a freshman majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Christian Hendrickson, a freshman majoring in recreation and sport management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Brandon Reyes, a freshman majoring in biochemistry, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Christy Salinari, a freshman majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Connor Steele, a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Peyton Sutley, a freshman majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Matthew Weatherwax, a freshman majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Grainger Lee Russell, a freshman majoring in musical theatre, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Raykhona Sayfiddinova, a freshman majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Tyler Shobe, a sophomore majoring in information systems, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Brittany Shaughnessy, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Meghan Birchfield, a freshman majoring in mathematics, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Maryemma Fraser, a freshman majoring in marine science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Cody Smith, a freshman majoring in computer science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Anakin Kinsey, a sophomore majoring in computer science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Edward Barone, a freshman majoring in political science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Mekalah Brocklehurst, a freshman majoring in chemistry, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Crystal Marzetti, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Lorela Pengu, a freshman majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Taylor Roth, a freshman majoring in graphic design, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Kyle Miles, a freshman majoring in marine science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Nicholas Bonn, a freshman majoring in information technology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Patrick Orlando, a freshman majoring in sociology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Joshua Mishoe, a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Tanner Stevens, a freshman majoring in recreation and sport management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Tabitha Boyd, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Domenick Larosa, a senior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Mariah Smyth, a junior majoring in public health, of Conway, SC (29527)
Michael O'Shea, a senior majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Trevor Greene, a junior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Rebekah Oakley, a sophomore majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kaita Turner, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kimberly Thiltgen, a sophomore majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Thomas Hilb, a sophomore majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sean Flament, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Justin Joy, a junior majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Samantha Justice, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Bryce Justice, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Joshua Cellucci, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
John Turner, a junior majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Christine Carder, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Salvatore Marsicano, a senior majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Bobby Oakley, a junior majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Allison Deans, a sophomore majoring in sociology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Nicole Pippo, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Janet Deas, a junior majoring in psychology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Hanna Podliuk, a sophomore majoring in finance, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Andrew Weiss, a junior majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Tina Pisula, a freshman majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Derek Medeiros, a junior majoring in information technology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Kathleen Giorgio, a junior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Anthony Klett, a junior majoring in communication, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Maelyn Rogers, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Taylor Knisel, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Courtney Anthony, a senior majoring in marketing, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Jeffrey Bean, a junior majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Jenifer Berry, a sophomore majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Brandon Clark, a junior majoring in theatre, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Eric Curtis, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Gregory Deloache, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sara Hallstein, a junior majoring in art studio, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
James Hatton, a senior majoring in biology, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Jennifer Herold, a freshman majoring in art studio, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Lynette King, a senior majoring in public health, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
John McElheny, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
John Moore, a sophomore majoring in marine science, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Harry Myers, a sophomore majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)
Mykaela Parag, a sophomore majoring in english, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Camren Schildt, a junior majoring in history, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29572)
Eric Simms, a senior majoring in accounting, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Clifton Spangler, a junior majoring in management, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29575)
Danielle Springer, a junior majoring in health administration, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29588)
Suzanna Trout, a junior majoring in elementary education, of Myrtle Beach, SC (29579)
Sabrina Geise, a sophomore majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Mytle Beach, SC (29579)
Michael Jones, a senior majoring in history, of N Charleston, SC (29526)
Laneisha Banks, a senior majoring in elementary education, of N Charleston, SC (29526)
Kelsey Kramer, a junior majoring in communication, of N. Myrtle Beach, SC (29597)
Joshua Collins, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Nichols, SC (29581)
Kevin Boatwright, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Nichols, SC (29581)
Austin Faulk, a sophomore majoring in management, of Nichols, SC (29581)
Keondra Walker, a senior majoring in theatre arts, of North Charleston, SC (29526)
Joseph Carr, a junior majoring in biochemistry, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29526)
Kaytlin Martinez, a senior majoring in recreation and sport management, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Courtney Rowles, a senior majoring in communication, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Janet Mathews, a senior majoring in management, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Taylor White, a senior majoring in exercise and sport science, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Brooks Leibee, a sophomore majoring in graphic design, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Samantha Thoma, a junior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Conway, SC (29526)
Alex English, a freshman majoring in management, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Jordan Wicker, a freshman majoring in biology, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Eric Argueta, a freshman majoring in management, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Cameron Sopa, a freshman majoring in digital culture and design, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Kayla Bayzik, a sophomore majoring in graphic design, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Shannon Dudasik, a senior majoring in health administration, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Arlyn Johnson, a freshman majoring in accounting, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Joshua Richard, a junior majoring in history, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (29582)
Joshua Squires, a senior majoring in biochemistry, of Novi, MI (29526)
Matthew Van Grouw, a senior majoring in management, of Oakland, NJ (29528)
Toni Salsgiver, a senior majoring in management, of Orangeburg, SC (29588)
Katherine Falzone, a junior majoring in communication, of Patchogue, NY (29526)
Anita Smalls, a senior majoring in public health, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Christopher Dutton, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Carley Pelasara, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Axsel Brown, a junior majoring in accounting, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Lisa Saguto, a junior majoring in marketing, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Hannah Wolf, a sophomore majoring in communication, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Katherine Mendoza, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Hugh Bell, a freshman majoring in computer science, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Preston Janco, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Mackenzie Shrout, a freshman majoring in middle level education, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Sebastian Dakin, a sophomore majoring in information systems, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Robyn McDowell, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Jessica Cooper, a senior majoring in biology, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Cynthia Hoxie, a senior majoring in public health, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Kenzie Nash, a sophomore majoring in psychology, of Pawleys Island, SC (29585)
Cuyler Chiang, a senior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Pearl River, NY (29526)
Ashley Pribble, a senior majoring in biology, of Pekin, IL (29526)
Sydney Smaldino, a junior majoring in public health, of Poland, OH (29526)
Tiqoulya Carothers, a senior majoring in communication, of Pooler, GA (29526)
Ryan Houle, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Raynham, MA (29526)
Zachary Hellman, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Ridgeway, SC (29526)
Lennix Currence, a senior majoring in information technology, of Rock Hill, SC (29588)
Kayla Keller, a senior majoring in communication, of Romulus, MI (29526)
Kyla Bonelli, a freshman majoring in english, of Ruskin, FL (29526)
Kaiasia Prioleau, a senior majoring in hospitality, resort, and tourism management, of Saint Stephen, SC (29526)
Madison Zeller, a sophomore majoring in public health, of Shrewsbury, NJ (28467)
Erin Hebert, a junior majoring in marine science, of Stafford, VA (29526)
Ryan Pergolizzi, a junior majoring in exercise and sport science, of Stormville, NY (29526)
Alexandra Kehoe, a senior majoring in physical education, of Stroudsburg, PA (29526)
Amy Powers, a senior majoring in biochemistry, of Summerville, SC (29526)
James Byrne, a senior majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Surfside Beach, SC (29568)
Dylan Dennis, a senior majoring in communication, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Olivia Meletes, a junior majoring in english, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Emaleigh Phillips, a senior majoring in early childhood education, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Ashley Canter, a senior majoring in english, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Ryan Daily, a senior majoring in marketing, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Kaitlin Morehead, a senior majoring in psychology, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Taylor Hinds, a senior majoring in biochemistry, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Austen Goodyear, a sophomore majoring in intelligence and national security studies, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Alyxandra Smith, a freshman majoring in special education - multi-categorical, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Brian Nicosia, a sophomore majoring in marketing, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Lori Smith, a sophomore majoring in public health, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Emily Robbins, a freshman majoring in communication, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Dennis Nolan, a senior majoring in history, of Surfside Beach, SC (29575)
Hannah Doland, a freshman majoring in marine science, of Vandergrift, PA (29526)
Jonathan Winters, a junior majoring in computer science, of Warrenville, SC (29526)
Blake Schultz, a junior majoring in recreation and sport management, of Wexford, PA (29526)
Bryan Dilone, a freshman majoring in computer science, of Winnabow, NC (28479)
Devin Moore, a sophomore majoring in finance, of York, PA (29526)
