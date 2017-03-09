Academic Honors for the Grand Strand

Olivia Dunlap of Pawley's Island named to Spartanburg Methodist College Dean's List
Olivia Rose Dunlap of Pawley's Island has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 semester. To achieve the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5.
Thomas Michael Parker Named to Spartanburg Methodist College President's List
SPARTANBURG, S.C. Thomas Michael Parker of Surfside Beach has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College President's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester. President's List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
The Citadel's most distinguished cadets named to fall 2016 President's List
CHARLESTON, S.C. The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. It indicates excellence in academics and military duties. The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records. The following local cadets were among those named to the President's List:
Anthony Caroso of Myrtle Beach; Jeremy Green of Murrells Inlet, and William Mills of Conway.
The Citadel's newest Gold Star cadets announced: fall 2016
CHARLESTON, S.C. The Citadel honored the following students with Gold Stars for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year. Gold Stars are awarded to students that achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Students that achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List. Among the local cadets recognized for this achievement are:
Lloyd Powers of Loris, Connor Corbett of Myrtle Beach, Connor Fischer of North Myrtle Beach, Coleman Floyd of Conway, Cody Floyd of Georgetown, Raymon Garrell of Myrtle Beach, Michael Gerba of Myrtle Beach, George Graham of Conway, Jeremy Green of Murrells Inlet, Robert Green of Murrells Inlet, Kyle Jones of Andrews, Joseph Martinez of Murrells Inlet, William Mills of Conway, Bailey Richardson of Galivants Ferry, Dustin Smith of Myrtle Beach, Wilson Wicker of Myrtle Beach, Timothy Young of Myrtle Beach, and Victoria Zeltner of Myrtle Beach
CCU student veteran selected for 2017 Fellowship Class
Coastal Carolina University student Samuel Casey has been named to the 2017 Student Veterans Fellowship Class with nine others from across the country. The fellowship program is a collaboration between the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Student Veterans of America (SVA).
The 10 fellows will join more than 500 members of the VFW when they gather on Capitol Hill from Feb. 25 to March 2 to advocate on behalf of all veterans, service members and their families. The 10 students were chosen from across the country based on a policy proposal submitted on an issue requiring federal legislative action.
Casey, a senior intelligence and national security studies major with a minor in global studies, served in the U.S. Army. He is from Conway.
“Opportunities such as this allow student veterans to see into the workings of legislation and how laws are formed, thus giving them an advantage in working with community issues,” said Casey, who aspires to be a legislative aide.
Brian Duffy, national commander of the VFW, said the fellowship program aims to work with exemplary student veterans to hone their skills as advocates on campus, in the community and on the national stage. “The VFW sees this fellowship as yet another way of supporting our shared mission with SVA to transform today’s scholars into tomorrow’s leaders,” he said.
In order to be considered for the fellowship, each student veteran submitted a policy proposal addressing a veteran’s issue through federal legislative action. Casey’s policy proposal dealt with assisting veterans with getting jobs in the healthcare field or with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. He proposed creating scholarships for veterans to help them afford to return to school to further their chosen careers.
Rachel K. Duda Named to the Fall 2016-2017 Dean's List at Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. Rachel Duda, of Murrells Inlet has been named to the Dean's List at Western New England University for the Fall semester of 2016. Duda is working toward a degree in Pharmaceutical Business.
Students are named to the Dean's List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.
Fall 2017 Dean’s List for Newberry College
NEWBERRY, S.C. A total of 348 students earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2016 semester. The following students were named to the Dean's List:
Samuel Hall of Conway, and Codi Rothermel of Myrtle Beach.
To be honored with the Dean's List at Newberry College, students had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
Charleston Southern announces Dean’s List
CHARLESTON Charleston Southern University has named Sarah McKenzie of Murrells Inlet to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. McKenzie is a freshman majoring in biology with a preprofessional emphasis.
Charleston Southern names students to the Dean’s List who have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and 12 or more credit hours for the semester.
Charles Ammons graduates from BSC in Fall 2016
BISMARCK, N.D. Charles Ammons, Conway, S.C., graduated from Bismarck State College with an A.A.S. degree in Electric Power Technology in Fall 2016. Fall graduates are eligible to walk in BSC's commencement ceremony on May 12, 2017.
Gursky awarded Gold Stars for academic achievements at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. Stephen Gursky of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (29582) was awarded Gold Stars by The Citadel for earning a grade point ratio of 3.7 or higher during the 2016 fall semester. Students that achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.
Local Resident Named to Dean’s List at Dickinson College
CARLISLE, Pa. Michelle Candace Martire, a senior English major at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. A graduate of Lauralton Hall, she is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Martire of Conway, S.C.
All students earning a position on the dean’s list—a recognition of academic excellence—must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, national liberal-arts college is home to approximately 2,400 students from across the country and around the world. The college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the campus, the community and the globe. www.dickinson.edu.
Myrtle Beach Resident Sara Reich Receives Academic Honors
BOSTON, Mass. Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. Myrtle Beach resident Sara Reich, a Northeastern University student majoring in Business Administration/Interactive Media, was recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2016.
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Sara Reich is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest on-campus housing, and participate in one or two honors courses each term. Invitation into the honors program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA and strong commitment to campus leadership to remain a part.
Maryville Elementary School
Principal’s Honor Roll Second Nine Weeks
Fifth Grade
Angelina Addison, Rory Angner, Yasmyne Bromell, Janiah Darby, Noziroh German, Alivia Gillyard, Savannah Headden, Morgan Holmes, Sydney Johnson, Macy Osborne, Alex Parades, Sagel Springs, Maggie Williams,
Fourth Grade
Evan Bruinooge, Julia Cribb, Morgan Green, Brandon Hernandez, Taylor Jones, Zachary Krause, Miqueas Mezquite, Jacob Nesbitt, Carly Price, Jackson Slaybaugh, Caroline Slick, Xavier Smalls, Kiari Sturkin, Rosa Valdivia-Sanchez, Anaijah Whitaker, Kamani White,
Third Grade
Deserae Alarcon, David Angeles, Keandre Burroughs, Branton Ciuffetelli, Haley Davis, Lyric Dennison, Gracin Farewell, Weylin Gause, Zy’Mani Gilliard, Madeline Harrelson, Kingsley Herrington, Kathryn Leith, Iman Lewis, Emily Manzo, Briana Marquez-Aguilar, Caden McCranie, Allison McClellan, Myla McCollough, Ky’Andre McCray, Mahki McCray, Tristan McCray, Allison Noriega, Nico O’Hara, Christian Ortiz-Gonzalez, Damaris Palafox, Phillip Palafox, Itzel Paredes Vera, Kenzi Phillips, Ansleigh Rader, Brayden Reese, Jimena Reyes Arreaga, Rowyn Trevathan, Jaraya Young.
Honor Roll Second Nine Weeks
Fifth Grade
Deanna Cooper, Isabella Chronister, Evelyn Delacruz, Keyshawn Dennison, Jonathan Espinoza-Sanchez, John Espinoza-Trejo, Lois Ethridge, Shasiyah Greene, Matthew Hocker, Kentrell Holmes, Corbin Holt, Arriyah Johnson Jennifer Johnson, Justin Lawshe, Kyle Lowrimore, Madison McAlister, Angel Medina-Olquin Andrew Merritt, Melanie Mezquite, Say’Vion Mickel, Paul Parker, Ashlyn Poston, Kayla Reed, J. D. Robinson, Kristafer Sheets, Jah’Nae Sullivan, Christopher Vause, Anna Ward, Ky’esha White,
Fourth Grade
Aubrey’an Anderson, Jershawn Archie, Andrew Blakely, Tristen Blathers, Chase Brazell, Kaiden Cook, Jeremiah Cox, Qua’lik Flowers, Josie Forbes, Paris Gamble, Daphne Garza, Hanna Goff, Deaudric Grant, Hailey Jordan, Ta’nya Ham, Elyse Lewis, Kenneth Matthews, Ashley Sanchez, Rebekah Taft, Caden Vanderhorst, Michael Villalobos, Korea Wright,
Third Grade
Natalee Alarcon, Bryan Amerson, Uriel Angeles, Monsarrat Binzha, Zachary Bleier, Nigel Dozier, Jayden Espinoza Sanchez, Naiomi Franco-Cotto, Ja’Leia Funnye-Shubrick, Nevaeh Gaston, Ty’Keise Grant, Reginise Grate, Carnell Green, Juan Guardado, Alan Huerta-Disciplina, Skyler Kavanaugh, Savannah Lewis, Tatyana Linnen, Quin Long, Angel Marquez Cobos, Ean Mitchell, Juan Morales, Gaige Norton, Vanessa Ramirez, Lawrence Ridley, Evangelyn Sanchez Hernandez, Justin Sessions, Donial Smalls, Shamia Strickland, Aden Tanner, Nasyr Tunstalle, Aiden Young, Leeah Young, Akanke Wright.
Sampit Elementary School
2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll
Principal’s Honor Roll
3rd Grade
Rylan Brandon, Madison Cromedy, LaMarcus Duncan, Elivia Frasier, Jaden Gaskins, Khamiya Gasque, Zoey Harrison, TaMya Johnson, A’Mariannia King, Rah’Shane Knowlin, Aundrea Simpson, Al’Jawan White
4th Grade
Sky Campbell, Cameron Cox, Gabrielle Geathers, Addy Hapeshis, Demetrius Lucas, Thelien Naas, Michaela Prince.
5th Grade
Christopher Binzha-Cruz, Ava Britton, Joshua Hinson, Madison McCants, Jacob Thomas
Honor Roll
3rd Grade
Malachi Archie, Gauge Ard, Daniel Baez, Aniyah Barnes, Tristen Britton, Hayden Bryant, Kyleigh Bryant, Nyasia Davis, Darien Deas, Tynajia Evans, Amaya Grant, Cameron Hammond, Bryce Holloway, Erreon Holmes, Jeronda Johnson, JaAire Lawrence, Kiera Lee, Jaylen Morris, Zalayshia Pringle, Jakera Sanders, Caleb Singletary, Devin Smith, Gavin Smith, Jailynn Smith, Jaydin Stevens, Taylor Tennes, Leron Vereen, Matthew White, Tyler Wilson
4th Grade
Maddie Banks, Celeste Barnes, Dawson Cribb, JaMarion Dickerson, Ethan Gasque, Kishana Gasque, Savannah Graham, Trinity Grant, Hallie Lambert, Christine Lohr, Roberto Horst-Mezquite, Abby Poston, Iris Reyes, Trevon Richardson, Jacolby Sanders, Damonica Shannon, Abbigail Singletary, Treshawn Stafford, Jaiden Sweeting, TaiBreicka Vereen, Patelyn Ward
5th Grade
Angel Barnes, Alivia Beach, Ariel Beckman, Tyquan Frasier, Zuri Frasier, Jared Goins, Xavione Johnson, Keausha McClain, Ethan McDonald, Payton Mercer, Jaya Mosley, Caleb Parsons, Nicky Poston, Daisy Reyes, Shanaya Stafford, K’Moni Taylor, Jakur Wilson.
Kensington Elementary School
Second Nine Weeks Honor Roll
2016 ~ 2017
Second Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Emily Barnes, Colby Brandon, Emma Branham, Kaden Cannon, Seth Cherinko, Bella Collins, Anna Karen Contreras, Janiya Coleman, Fernando Disciplina, Emi Dozier, Julia Easterling, Elaina Grant, Bevan Grant, Khymira Hailey, Nasir Holmes, Addison Howard, Eleanor Hucks, Matthew Jones, Justice Langely, Anna Marie Lopez-Chavez, Peyton Miller, Makenna Rogerson, Holden Schumacher, Jessica Singleton, Erica Smalls, Shakerah Smalls, Nolan Sutton, Cameron Thomas, Emy Vargas, Emma Vause, Madelyn Vause, Peyton Watford, Stella Welch, Anna Williams, Caroline Young
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Mauricio Alvarez-Islas, Mallory Anderson, Aniyah Bernard, Victoria Brown, Jeremiah Clark, Jamya Coleman, Janena Dozier, Takara Franklin, Isabella Harleston, Gabriel Hayes, Dazia Herbert, Emma Holt, Anne Rhem Kelley, Nashaun Kinder, Alana McCray, Blake Moore, Carson Morton, Richard Pringle, Samone Reed, Landon Sanchez, Hayden Schumacher, Reagan Shelley, Whitley Singleton, X’Zavier Stafford, Brianna Taylor, Miguel Trejo-Ocampo, Kaylee Ward, Kassidy White
Third Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Emmanual Angeles, Jacob Bardon, Tyler Bardon, William Chastie, Ava Dunn, Walker Eaddy, Cooper Evans, Amauri Faison, Satcher Felts, Ami Fontanez-Franco, Aliyah Grant, Kemoni Grate, Zyon Guiles, Bryan Hernandez, Emily Hewitt, Jayden Hewitt, Blake Howard, Gavin Infinger, Ethan Lambert, Abigail Lance, Finn Long, Jocelyn Martell, Chloe McCrea, Hannah Miller, Emma Grace Mixon, Harper Moore, Noa Kate Morris, Hannah Russ, GG Smith, Emily Zaraut
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Andrea Abundio, Justin Adams, Ava Ashby, Levi Blankenship, Tameir Canteen, Ella Cissa, Riquel Cuttino, Ana-Karen Disciplina, Lakayla Ervin, Christian Garrett, Brianna Green, Landon Grissom, Bryson Hemingway, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Mazone, Samiah Monroe, Ky’Jaeh Moore, Kimberly Nunez-Merino, Migdoel Perez-Gardinez, Isabelle Powell-Keller, Kaleb Reed, Ziare Sanders, Joe Scott, Norei Spann, Nilasia Strayhorn, Ashton Toney, Paris Wigfall, Wyatt Woodbury
Fourth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Chandler Adams, Harrison Cameron, Za’ria Davis, Olivia Harrelson, Carleigh Hebard, Dayleigh Hillman, Marissa Jones, Will Jordan, Addison McLamb, Bo Moody, Melody Morris, Aidan Morton, Tucker Perrow, Emma Pope, Bradley Reece, Silvannah Rogerson, Asquan Simmons, Nevaeh Sutton, Christian Thomas, Anna Toemmes, Katelyn Zinkowski
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Tripp Adams, Savannah Ard, Rumalda Arreaga, Branton Binzha, Shakarri Britton, Colson Bryant, Thomas Church, Lanna Coleman, Ian Dennison, Sydney Elliott, Leah Ervin, Avidan Fidelis, D’Essence Graham, Cassius Greee, Ryleigh Holladay, Jasmyn Jedkins, Chelsea Lance, Brandon Lemuz, Jaz’min Lewis, Nyla Linen, Ashley Macedo, Alex Macedo, Diego Martinez-Pucheta, Brenton McClary, Lucas McNeeley, Rowan Moore, Emily Morris, Zaria Nicklson, Alexandra Ocampo-Cruz, Alicia Perez, Rivers Ramsing, Tyvell Rhue, Kaylee Richardson, Da’Wan Sheriff, Devin Thompkins, Casey Tilton, Laila Vargas, Ethan Vause
Fifth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll ~ All A’s
Savannah Baker, William Baker, Savannah Ball, Joshua Gause, Neykisse Gilliyard, Kate Hill, Jenna Johnson, Briar Long, Makayla Miller, Sadie Mims, Matthew Mitchell, Gracey Neely, Carrie Owens, Owen Powell, Abigail Russ, Haley Scogin, Alayna Shelley, Mackenzey Smith, Madelyn Stone, Shay Studley, Kayla Tran, Sarah Wheeler, Walker Wood
Honor Roll ~ A’s and B’s
Nazariah Aiken, Evan Anderson, Naula Britton, Bailey Camlin, Kai Cobb, Rashard Cooper, Ellbie Daniels, Imani Davis, Jacob Edenfield, Da’Ni Fulmore, Sirvonte Goss, Nyla Grate, Aaryn Greggs, Robbie Harleston, Joshiah Hemingway, Elisha Hemingway, Luke Johnson, Christofer Johnson, Yasmin Lara, Savanna Larkin, Shaborne Manigault, Yuridia Manzo, Chappell Miller, Gabby Miller, Rivers Morris, Rihanna Myers, Asara Nesbit, Payton Parker, Hilary Parsons, Rowan Pelham Jayden Racer, Eathan Shamrock, Yesenia Trejo-Ocampo, Shemar Weathers, Emma Williams.
