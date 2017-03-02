Meet your local students vying to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Students from schools in Horry and Georgetown counties are competing in The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee on March 11.
The event, sponsored by The Sun News, starts at 3 p.m. at St. James High School and the winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent the Grand Strand in the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28 through June 3.
Fifty-four elementary, middle and intermediate students from 52 different schools will compete in the contest, which is free for the public to attend. The spelling bee will also be live-streamed on myrtlebeachonline.com.
Below are a few students who will compete.
Ellison Grace Fortner: Fifth grade, Conway Elementary School
Future plans: “I want to excel in either the medical field or become an actress. When I went to the hospital, I could tell the doctors and nurses really enjoyed helping people and I would too. I’m interested in acting because I like to express myself.”
Preparation: “I prepare by reading and studying words every night. I’d be so happy, and feel accomplished if I won.”
Beyza Donmezer: Fifth grade, Carolina Forest Elementary School
Future plans: “First, I’d like to finish college. After college, I want to work as a journalist or news person because my mother says I’m very good at talking and I’m not shy.”
Preparation: “First, my after-school teacher helped me prepare by giving me some packets of words to write three times.”
Carmen Melero: Sixth grade, Carver’s Bay Middle School
Future plans: “I would like to become and author because I enjoy writing and reading.”
Preparation: “I have studied non-stop. I write each word five times. Then if I spell it wrong, I write it 10 times, then 20, and so on.”
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
