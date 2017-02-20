Second new school opening delayed

Another new school won’t be open in time for the next school semester.
First Floor Energy CEO on Monday told the Horry County Schools’ facilities committee that the replacement Myrtle Beach Middle School won’t be ready in time for the start of the 2017-2018 school year.
Ferris said the school would be ready before the contractually obligated completion date of Oct. 29, but not before the beginning of the school year on Aug. 23 after the company couldn’t make up ground after delays in starting construction.
School board chairman Joe DeFeo said students and teachers moving into the new school “will find out very soon” where they’ll start the next semester.
“My understanding is that facilities said since these schools are not going to be torn down they’ll just start school in the same building,” said DeFeo in reference to the current middle school. “I do not know when the move will happen.”
DeFeo said the move from the old middle school to the new middle school could be done in a few weeks.
The move would have to be done during a time when teachers aren’t teaching, he said.
The new Socastee Middle School also is delayed, and teachers will move into that school over Christmas break.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments