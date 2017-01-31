North Myrtle Beach HS hosting black history trivia bowl

North Myrtle Beach High School is holding its first Black History Trivia Bowl, and the public is invited.
February is Black History Month, and on Friday North Myrtle Beach High School’s multicultural club will host the trivia competition pitting the club’s seniors and juniors against the sophomores and freshman.
Any time we can raise awareness of the many contributions that African Americans have made to our society, I think it’s a good thing. Trevor Strawderman, NMBHS principal
Tory Gibson, the club’s adviser, said goal of multicultural club is to promote awareness, acceptance and appreciation for other cultures.
“Because February is coming up, black history is very important,” she said. “We accomplished and had a lot to do with the structure of America today. And it’s important for our young students to know that.”
We accomplished and had a lot to do with the structure of America today. Tory Gibson, NMBHS multicultural club adviser
Students have been given study packets with 20 questions per category in areas such as art, entertainment, military and history and will have to answer 10 questions in each category. Some current events questions will also be asked.
“The public is definitely invited to come,” said Gibson. “Other schools are definitely invited to come. What we want to do is make it bigger next year to compete against other schools.”
The public is definitely invited to come. Other schools are definitely invited to come. Tory Gibson, NMBHS multicultural club adviser
This is the first year for the trivia bowl, and Gibson hopes it will turn into a district-wide competition, a goal that’s supported by school principal Trevor Strawderman.
“Any time we can raise awareness of the many contributions that African Americans have made to our society, I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “I see nothing but positives in the fact that students are learning about historical figures and historical facts. If we can make it fun and they gain knowledge I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
The trivia bowl is Friday at 6 p.m. in the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments