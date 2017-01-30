Post on Georgetown County school Facebook page targets Michelle Obama

Waccamaw Middle School on Sunday posted an article criticizing the 2010 Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act pushed by Michelle Obama.
The article was sourced from The Gateway Pundit, a conservative blog that has called the Democratic Party an “Anti-White Racist Hate Group.”
The blog post called the act a “national disgrace,” and said that “kids hate it.”
“It seems that it was inappropriate for a government page to be posting, sourcing material from ultra right-wing blogs that are known for fake news and inciting hate,” said parent Chris Birkbeck.
The blog post, later deleted, said that children should “rejoice” over the possible repeal of the law during the Trump administration and claimed that “There were no problems with school lunches before the Obamas assumed power.”
Birkbeck said the post was deleted after parents began commenting and questioning whether or not it was appropriate.
“When I saw it at 8 p.m. it had already been up for three hours,” said Birkbeck. “I can’t image there are too many people who have the password for that account. It’s possible it was done accidentally.”
School Nutritionist Brent Street said he couldn’t comment on the post.
School principle Jamie Curry and Georgetown County School District spokesman Ray White could not be reached for comment.
The Facebook post criticized the 2010 law which updated nutrition guidelines for school lunches and gave the secretary of agriculture more power in setting nutrition standards.
