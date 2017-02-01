Academic Honors

Belmont University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Christian Cooper of Myrtle Beach; and Abbie Nixon of Supply, N.C.
About 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”
Local Student(s) Named to Fall Dean’s List at Anderson University
ANDERSON, S.C. Students were named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University in Anderson, S.C., for the Fall Semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average to be selected for this academic honor.
Anderson University is a selective comprehensive university offering bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees on campus and online. Anderson is ranked in the Top Tier of US News and World Report’s America’s Best Colleges and is on that publication’s list of the most innovative universities in America (#2 in The South). It is also ranked as one of America’s “100 Best College Buys.”
Sydney Lynn Baber, Hannah Leigh Moore, Taucia Tyona Blake, Anna Ruth Bradham, April Nicole Lindsey, Caitlin Christina Browne, Raegan Elyce Dore, Lia Rose Farrar, Jared Micah Saleeby, Elisa Laura Mullan, Olivia Katherine Satcher, Danielle Joann Jeanjaquet
McGraw Named to Dean’s List at West Virginia Wesleyan College
Christopher McGraw of Myrtle Beach was named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia Wesleyan College for the 2016 fall semester. Wesleyan’s Dean’s List requires students to earn a grade point average of 3.5 - 3.9 in 12 or more semester hours.
Founded in 1890, West Virginia Wesleyan is a private residential college located in Buckhannon. The college offers 49 majors and graduate programs in athletic training, business, education, English and nursing. Thirteen Wesleyan students have been selected as U.S. Department of State Fulbright Scholars.
Ryan Newman Named to Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio Marietta College’s Ryan Newman of Murrells Inlet, SC, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.
Newman is majoring in Petroleum Engineering and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2017. Newman is a graduate of Butler High School.
Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s List student for that semester.
Adrianna Delpercio Named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that Adrianna Delpercio of Myrtle Beach has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s Honor Roll.
Dean’s Honor Roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a non-profit, comprehensive, private United Methodist university that is consistently ranked among the best in its category. OCU students pursue academic excellence through a rigorous liberal arts & sciences core curriculum that focuses on their intellectual, moral and spiritual development.
Katelyn Funderburk of Myrtle Beach named to Harding University dean’s list
SEARCY, Ark. Katelyn Funderburk, child development major at Harding University from Myrtle Beach, is among more than 1,400 University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2016 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Charleston Southern announces Dean’s List
CHARLESTON, S.C. Charleston Southern University has named the following students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.
Charleston Southern names students to the Dean’s List who have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and 12 or more credit hours for the semester.
Katelyn Youmans, Ian Dorman, and Tyrell Dukes.
Wofford College announces Fall ’16 Dean’s List
SPARTANBURG, SC Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Fall 2016 semester.
Laura Coker Johnson Edge, Ethan Lefeuvre Epstein, Darren Cole Gore, Robert Leslie Grafe III, Rachel Ann Gresko, Lynzi Nicole Hammett, Ashley Marie Hepburn, Adrianne Elizabeth Lane, Stephen Rodney McCants Jr., James Mitchell McCrackin, Kayla Kendall Pope, Ian Palmer Sally, Kathryn Elizabeth Whilden, and Hunter Lawrence Windham.
