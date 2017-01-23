Actor Danny Trejo to talk about drugs, recovery at HGTC

Actor Danny Trejo will speak about drug addiction and recovery at Horry Georgetown Technical College in February.
The 72-year-old actor has starred in movies such as “Con Air,” “Machete Kills,” and “Spy Kids.”
After spending much of his younger life in prison, the former drug addict turned his life around, starting a career as a drug counselor before being recruited as an actor.
Trejo now spends time talking about drug addiction across the U.S. and will kick off HGTC’s 10th annual Addiction and Recovery series on Feb. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Burroughs and Chapin Auditorium at the school’s Conway campus.
His talk will be preceded by a free diner at Cafe 1100 at 6 p.m.
The diner and speech are open to the public.
Other events in the series include a panel discussion on Feb. 23 by HGTC students, faculty and staff in recovery from addiction, a talk on March 2 by William Moyers of the Hazeleden Better Ford Foundation and on March 9, a film about youth addiction and recovery.
