Here’s how much a property tax increase will cost homeowners

The Horry County School Board’s finance committee on Monday met to discuss how much money a tax increase would generate as well as the amount of funds that could be generated through bonds.
“I think it was more of an information session,” said Chief Financial Officer John Gardner. “What they want to do in my opinion is just look and see what’s available out there.”
The district has funded a short-term capital plan through 2024, but other capital needs, such as renovations to Conway-area schools and upgrades to athletic facilities, are not included in the plan.
At the current millage rate of 10 mils, the district will have $57 million in funds to pay for unfunded capital project through Fiscal Year 2024-25, but it would need to find another funding source to pay for any projects that exceed that cost.
Millage
The Horry County School District currently assesses 10 mils on homeowners: about $40 for a $100,000 home or $80 for a $200,000 home.
If the millage rate was increased to 12 mils, the household of a $100,000 home would have to pay $48, said Gardner. A rate of 14 mils would cost $56.
For a $200,000 home, an increase to 12 or 14 mils is equivalent to a $96 or $112 tax bill, respectively.
According to district financial adviser Brian Nurick, a millage rate of 12 mils lets the district generate $94.3 million for capital projects through 2024-25, and 14 mils helps generate $131.8 million.
Bonds
The district could also issue bonds.
According to Nurick, the district has the ability to issue $46,164,525 in bonds without a referendum. The district can’t issue bonds over their 8 percent debt-limit capacity (determined by the district’s total value) without a voter referendum.
The threshold for issuing bonds without a referendum increases to $50,443,638 in 2018, and will continue to grow as long as the district doesn’t incur any additional debt.
Credit Rating
The district currently has a “Aa2” credit rating from Moody’s, which Nurick described as “two notches below triple A.”
“That’s a very high credit rating,” he said. “With that comes a standard of care. The biggest issue with credit ratings that can hurt the public is there are citizens that own bonds. And if you need to sell that bond at some point in the future and the school district’s credit rating has dropped, your bond is worth less.”
One thing that influences the district’s credit rating is the amount of unassigned fund balance that the district has left over at the end of its fiscal year.
The average percentage of unassigned funds in other South Carolina school districts is 17 percent. The Horry County School District’s policy is to hold 15 percent, although the district usually holds more.
The finance committee did not vote on any recommendations to take to the school board.
