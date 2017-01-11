Local students win $5,000 for life-saving mobile app

A team of students from the Academy for the Arts Science and Technology in the Horry County School District has won an award for its mobile app concept.
The team was named one of two Best in State winners from South Carolina as part of the Verizon innovative learning app challenge for the CPR Buddy mobile app, which would give users instructions on how to perform CPR.
The idea was selected from more than 1,800 submissions nationwide and the team will be awarded $5,000 and a tablet for each student.
The team will also be eligible to win one of eight Best in Nation Award spots, chosen by a panel of education and industry experts, where the team can earn another $15,000 and can work with Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab experts to develop the app.
The Best in Nation teams will preset their completed apps, available from the Google Play store, at the Technology Student Association Conference in Orlando, Florida, in June.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
