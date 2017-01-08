All schools set to open without delays Monday in Horry, Georgetown counties

School districts in Horry and Georgetown counties will operate under normal schedules Monday with make-up days for Hurricane Matthew slated for later in the week.
Winter weather advisories predict cold, yet dry conditions on Monday, Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton said after the district decided to operate without delays.
“Please plan to dress for cold temperatures and we look forward to seeing everyone at regular times in the morning,” she said.
Georgetown County Schools announced Sunday afternoon that all schools will operate on a regular schedule Monday morning.
To make up for school days missed during Hurricane Matthew, the Georgetown County School District announced Thursday will be a full instructional day for students and staff and the school district will operate on a half-day schedule on Friday.
Horry County Schools will also operate on a full schedule Thursday and dismiss two-and-a-half hours early on Friday to make up for instructional days lost to Matthew.
All main routes and roads under the S.C. Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction in Horry County were listed to be in “dry” condition as of 2 p.m. Sunday. All DOT routes in Georgetown County were listed as “wet.”
Travelers can check road conditions across the state on the SCDOT website.
