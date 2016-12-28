New schools, transgender clash and debuts highlight 2016 eduction news in Horry County

A lot happened in Horry County education in 2016.
First Floor Energy began building Horry County School’s five new energy-positive buildings, but extra work and delays have caused the district to consider other options for one school that probably will not be ready in time for the fall 2017 school year.
At Coastal Carolina University, Clery Act data showed that punishments doled out for drug and alcohol offenses more than doubled in six years, outpacing student growth.
And at Horry Georgetown Technical College, President Neyle Wilson announced his retirement and the new International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach opened to the public.
1. Transgender rights at Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey in April received an email from the Transgender Law Center threatening legal action over a transgender student who was “caught” using they boy’s restroom.
After the threat of legal action, the district agreed to let the student use the boy’s bathroom during his senior year, and later reaffirmed its compliance to a Title IX ruling allowing transgender students to use the bathroom with which they identify.
2. Socastee soil
Horry County Schools bought land at U.S. 17 Bypass and S.C. 544, for the new Socastee-area middle school in June. But a geotechnical report dated Jan. 28 showed that the soil wasn’t dense enough to support a two-story school. The district paid market value anyway, and the delays in getting on the land and the extra work reinforcing the soil pushed back the contractually obligated completion date.
At the time, First Floor Energy CEO Robert Ferris told the school board that he thought the school would still be done on time.
In December, however, Ferris told the board that he didn’t think the new Socastee-area middle school would be ready by fall 2017. The board had a backup plan, so affected students won’t be left without a place to go to school.
3. Dancing with Horry County Stars
Dancing with the Horry County Stars is a fundraiser marketed as helping students in the Horry County Early College High School.
Bob Calliham, the accountant for the Horry County K-12 Foundation which runs the fundraiser, previously noted $16,083 in grants and tutoring as money going to the students. Since that report, Calliham and foundation Executive Director Marsha Griffin said they identified $12,000 more in other expenditures that provides assistance for the students.
The foundation raised over $180,000 in 2015, and put over $20,000 in its bank account. The foundation has $483,000 in net assets, but officials say the money is being saved for an endowment.
4. Culinary Institute debuts
Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s new International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach opened to the public in November. The institute’s student-run Fowler Dining Room is housed in the building and takes reservations from the public.
In August, the school announced it would offer an associate’s degree in baking and pastry arts at the institute, which the school hopes will be available in fall 2017 pending state approval.
5. St. James High School wins Palmetto’s Finest
St. James High school was the 2016 Palmetto’s Finest award winner in the high school division.
The award is sponsored by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and goes to the schools with the best innovative and effective education programs and involves a tough application process.
The school was also one of two finalists last year.
6. Policy changes regarding procurement
In December, the school board approved new governance policies giving the board more power in choosing which companies are awarded district contracts for new construction projects.
Board Chairman Joe DeFeo said that because the board was held accountable for its decision, it needed to be more involved in procurement. John Poston, the only board member who voted against the changes, said that it made the process too political because board members don’t have the expertise to decide which companies should be chosen for a contract.
7. School board member gets money from First Floor Energy
After voting to award the contract for five new schools to First Floor Energy, District 4 Board member David Cox received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from First Floor officials and subcontractors. Cox was running for re-election in District 9 after he switched districts, despite previously saying that he wouldn’t seek another term.
8. Coastal Carolina University punishments for drug and alcohol offenses doubles
Referrals for disciplinary action for drug and alcohol offenses at Coastal Carolina University more than doubled in six years, while the student body grew 21 percent in the same time frame.
The data comes from the Clery Act, which requires all universities receiving federal funding to report the number, type and location of all crimes that occur on or near campus property.
9. Neyle Wilson retires
Horry-Georgetown Technical College President Neyle Wilson retired in June announced his intent to step down from his position in April.
Wilson started his teaching career at the school and served as president since 2002. Under Wilson’s leadership, the school’s student body doubled. Now, Wilson says he wants to spend more time with his family.
10. Myrtle Beach Educational Foundation missing money
A charitable organization that’s been raising money for five Myrtle Beach public schools since 1999 is missing $100,000 and hasn’t been operating as a legal 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit since at least 2006.
The foundation filed a lawsuit claiming former treasurer Barbara Thomas had taken $100,000 from the foundation. Thomas denied stealing the money, and alleged the foundation she worked with has not provided proof that the foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.
She also filed a counterclaim for dereliction of duty and defamation of character that foundation attorney William Monckton said he planned to fight in court.
