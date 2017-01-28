Police search for TD Bank robbery suspect; possible connection to Conway National Bank robbery

Horry County police are searching for Brian Wilson Humphreys, 35 years old of Myrtle Beach, after TD Bank in Murrells Inlet was robbed Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a hold-up alarm about 12:30 p.m. at TD Bank at 3205 U.S. 17 Business after Humphreys handed the teller a note stating that a robbery was occurring and that he was armed.
“Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that the location was the victim of a robbery,” said Cpl. Torry Lewis with the Horry County Police Department said.
As Humphreys escaped with cash in a champagne Ford F-250 pick-up truck with a S.C. license plate which was reported stolen, a dye pack detonated, covering the stolen money in red dye. The plate number is ITS959.
After the pack detonated police received a call stating that money covered in red dye was found on the side of the road. It was recovered at different locations alongside the road at the intersection of Glenns Bay Rd. and Hwy 17 Bypass, Lewis said.
A while later police received another call stating that a large amount of money was located in a trash bag at the Quick Shop convenience store at 1401 Coventry Rd., covered in red dye.
The amount of money recovered is unknown at this time.
Police have not said how many people were inside the bank, which operates until 1 p.m. on Saturdays, but did say no one was injured during the incident.
Humphreys is a white male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall with tattoos on his neck, and is currently at large. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Conway National Bank on U.S. 501 in Conway was robbed on Monday by a white male suspect who passed a note to a bank employee, and officers are investigating a possible connection between that robbery and the one on Saturday, according to Lewis.
Lewis said police are pursuing leads in Saturday’s incident.
Police ask that anyone coming in contact with red stained currency, or with information of Humphreys’ whereabouts contact the station immediately.
