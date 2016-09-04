Woman tells police her sister got away with it; she thought she could too

A 20-year-old woman was charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention officer told police he saw her conceal cosmetics in her purse.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the Wal-Mart store at 541 Seaboard St. Saturday afternoon to find 20-year-old Kelsey Samantha Crowe detained in the store’s loss prevention office.
The department store’s security guard told officers he watched Crowe take items from the health and beauty section to the men’s clothing section where the guard says she concealed the items in her purse.
Crowe told police her sister had escaped detection from a similar, previous theft “so she thought she would try it,” according to the incident report.
