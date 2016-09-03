Georgetown County bust yields two arrests, drugs, guns

Two Georgetown County men were arrested Friday morning and are now facing multiple drug-related charges.
Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit wrapped an investigation in a “significant” heroin and crack dealing operation, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
GCSO deputies, SWAT team, and DEU agents executed search and arrest warrants at a home on Lanes Creek Drive in the Browns Ferry section of Georgetown County and apprehended two occupants there: Tywone E. Reed, 37, and Raeqwan E. Swinton, 20, police said.
Reed and Swinton were found inside the home along with an underage child, according to the release.
A search of the residence yielded: More than 200 grams of heroin; more than 200 grams of cocaine; more than 20 grams of crack cocaine and 20 Oxycodone pills, police said.
Reed, who has been convicted of a violent crime and is barred from owning a handgun, had an assault rifle and three handguns, the release states.
Two of the handguns and the assault rifle were loaded and within reach of Reed’s bed, authorities said.
As agents continued to search, they uncovered evidence residents there were making crack cocaine from cocaine powder. They also found more than 1,000 small zip lock bags, which are often used to package heroin and crack, police said.
Authorities also discovered digital scales and other evidence of drug distribution, along with several thousand dollars cash, according to the release.
Tywone E. Reed is charged with:
trafficking heroin over 28g one, one count, trafficking cocaine over 200g, one count, trafficking cocaine base (crack) 10-28g one count, felon in possession of a handgun one count, possession handgun with defaced serial number one count, possession with the intent to distribute, schedule II narcotics one count, unlawful neglect of a child, one count, and hindering Law Enforcement one count., police said.
Raeqwan Eli Swinton is charged with:
distribution of cocaine base (crack) 2 cts, trafficking heroin over 28g one (1) count, trafficking cocaine over 200g one (1) ct, trafficking cocaine base (crack) 10-28g one (1) ct., authorities said.
Contributing agencies included: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Conway Police Department, Andrews Police Department, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Georgetown Police Department Horry County Sheriff’s Office North Myrtle Beach DPS, Surfside Beach Police Department, and Coastal Carolina University DPS, and Aynor Police Department.
Both men are being jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, records show.
