Horry County police seek man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Horry County police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a minor, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police.
Martin Nagera Mendoza, 39, is being sought by authorities after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted, police said.
Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Conway area in reference to an assault that just happened, according to a police report. A woman told police a 12-year-old girl there was assaulted. The suspect fled on foot, and police combed surrounding areas, but didn’t find him, the report states.
The woman said when she came home, the victim told her the suspect had sexually assaulted her, according to the police report. The victim spoke with police and said she told the suspect to stop and pushed him away, authorities said. The suspect ran into a different room when headlights flashed through a window as a vehicle pulled up to the home then fled the area, police said.
The victim then went to a local hospital for further evaluation, the report states.
Horry County police have issued an arrest warrant for Mendoza in connection with the incident for criminal sexual conduct, or attempt - victim 11 to 14 years old, authorities said.
Anyone with information of Mendoza’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement, Denis said.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
