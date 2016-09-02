Andrews man charged in stolen motorcycle investigation

A 25-year-old Andrews man was arrested in connection with a string of motorcycle burglaries in Georgetown, Charleston and Florence.
Javon Latroy Cuyler Cumbee, of 107 S. Beech Ave., has been charged with one count of receiving stolen goods, value over $1,000 but less than $5,000 and one count chop shop, attempted violation, stolen and altered property act.
On Aug. 4, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 107 S. Beech Ave in Andrews regarding the recovery of several stolen motorcycles. A search warrant was executed and motorcycles located on scene were confirmed to be stolen from Charleston, Florence and Georgetown counties.
Pursuant to the search warrant, a quantity of motorcycles, ATVs, motorcycles parts and accessories were recovered.
Cumbee was taken into custody and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.
Comments